Gareth Bale: LAFC, Wales Star Announces Retirement From Soccer

Former Real Madrid star and Wales Captain Gareth Bale announced his retirement Monday after a 17-year career.

The 33-year-old most recently led Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the nation went 64 years between appearances on soccer’s biggest stage. Bale also spent last season with L.A.F.Cwhere he scored in the MLS Cup in November en route to LAFC’s first league title.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love,” Bale said in a statement. “It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of Highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

