Gareth Bale LAFC goal called by commentators worldwide

Gareth Bale scored a Pivotal goal for LAFC in the MLS Cup Final this past weekend. His equalizer, in the 128th minute, sent LAFC into a penalty Shootout against Philadelphia Union. Eventually, LAFC won the spot kicks, 3-0, clinching the side’s first MLS Cup.

Of course, Gareth Bale is an international star. His time at Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid established him as one of the world’s best talents. Also, he led Wales to its first World Cup appearance since 1958.

For many, a player of his stature still had ability in Europe. At 33 years old, many took him to spend more time in Europe. However, his move to LAFC paid dividends for the club. Now, it sent the player off on the right note before the World Cup.

Gareth Bale LAFC goal as heard around the world

The header came to rapturous applause at the Banc of California Stadium. In what was a contentious game, particularly late on, it seemed right that Bale made the difference. The Welshman replaced LAFC’s Pivotal player in its brief history, Carlos Vela, in extra time.

With LAFC down to 10 men, the four-time UEFA Champions League Winner towered over Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott, who himself scored twice on the day.

The goal calls from the United States, Israel, Greece, Portugal and more feature throughout.

Prior to this moment, Bale scored just two goals for LAFC. To be fair, one was a . Yet, that goal is now an afterthought to Bale’s crowning moment in Major League Soccer.

Bale’s contract with LAFC expires in the summer of 2023, but there are options for extension through 2024. So, he would have to extend with LAFC. Or, they can opt for a move back to Europe. Prior to joining LAFC, Bale had speculative Rumors on joining Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United or even Cardiff City.

Bale’s focus now is on a Matchup with the United States on Monday, Nov. 21, in the World Cup.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire