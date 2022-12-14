Gardner-Webb Women’s Basketball Returns Home Thursday Morning To Host ECU

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb Women’s basketball will host East Carolina Thursday morning, tipping off its annual Education Day Game at 11:00 am in Paul Porter Arena.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-3) are a perfect 3-0 at home this season, posting wins over UNC Greensboro, Georgia Southern and College of Charleston in November. Head Coach Alex Simmons ‘ team is coming off a five game swing away from home that saw the Runnin’ Bulldogs go 3-2 – with its lone losses coming to Alabama and SMU.

Jessyka Williams has been on a tear of late and enters Thursday morning’s battle averaging a team-high 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She netted 27 points and a career-high 16 boards on Monday night in a win at VCU and has scored 1,552 career points.

The Augusta, Ga., redshirt senior is the lone person in Big South Conference history to score 1,500 points, pull down 750 rebounds and post 250 steals in a career.

Alasia Smith (14.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Lauren Bevis (13.4 ppg) and Ki’Ari Cain (9.7 ppg) have continued to power the Runnin’ Bulldogs – with a new starter Layken Cox (7.2 ppg) playing well in the post.

Thursday’s game will air live on ESPN+ with Phil Constantino and Sarah Jansen. The radio call will come from Jon Gross on ESPNCLT.com.