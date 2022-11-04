Gardner-Webb Reaches Basketball Broadcast Agreement With 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte

BOILING SPRINGS, NC – Gardner-Webb University athletics has reached an agreement with 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte to become the Flagship radio station for the upcoming 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

All Runnin’ Bulldogs Sports Network radio broadcasts of Gardner-Webb men’s and Women’s basketball games will air live on ESPN Charlotte’s digital platforms with select games airing on 730 AM & 97.5 FM throughout the region.

In addition, the Runnin’ Bulldogs Sports Network will debut the Gardner-Webb Coaches’ Show Podcast, which will launch during the first week of the basketball season and will air Weekly on ESPN Charlotte’s digital platforms.

“This agreement elevates our basketball programs’ visibility and provides Gardner-Webb fans with a fan favorite national platform to consume content throughout the season,” said VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich. “We are grateful to our partners at 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte for the opportunity to grow and strengthen the Gardner-Webb brand by partnering with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports.”

Gardner-Webb’s Director of Broadcasting, Phil Constantino, returns as the primary radio voice of the men’s basketball program and will handle radio play-by-play for all road and postseason games. Veteran sportscaster Jim “Mojo” Morrison returns for his second season with the team as the radio play-by-play announcer for home games. Morrison will also provide color commentary for select road games alongside Constantino.

“This is exciting news as we head into the upcoming season,” said Gardner-Webb men’s head coach Tim Craft . “I look forward to working with ESPN Charlotte now and in the future.”

Women’s basketball broadcasts will feature two new Voices to the Runnin’ Bulldogs Sports Network. Jon Gross will serve as the primary radio voice of the Women’s team, while Mark Binetti will handle play-by-play duties in a fill-in capacity.

“We are building great things here at Gardner-Webb and this is great for our visibility in the region,” said head Women’s Coach Alex Simmons . “This will be a terrific partnership and an easy way for recruits, fans, and student-athletes’ parents to have more access to our program.”

Live coverage of each game will begin 30 minutes prior to opening tipoff and can be heard on ESPNCLT.com. The 2022-2023 Gardner-Webb basketball season opens on Monday, Nov. 7 as the men’s team travels to Colorado State (9:00 pm) and the Women’s team travels to Clemson University (11:00 am).

“Our philosophy is to try to connect with all of the sports teams in the area in order to air as many games as possible,” said 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte General Manager Mario Washington. “That’s why we call ourselves ‘The Game’ because we want audiences to know that this is the place to listen to games on an almost daily basis. Partnering with Gardner-Webb allows us to connect with another school in the area to continue to provide the best play-by-play in the Charlotte region.”

More information on the Runnin’ Bulldogs Sports Network can be found here.