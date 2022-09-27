Gardner-Webb Men’s Soccer Announces Partnership With DSA Laboratories

BOILING SPRINGS, NC – Gardner-Webb men’s soccer has entered the world of sports analytics in 2022, partnering with DSA Laboratories for the use of their StatLink software.

StatLink is a web-based application that seamlessly organizes, aggregates and analyzes sprots data with a simple, easy to use interface. The software is based on a rigorous Mathematical framework that uses available data to improve both individual and team performance.

Gardner-Webb’s use of the software will give coaches and student-athletes access to vital information that will propel them to greater success in the Big South Conference. The Runnin’ Bulldogs, off to a solid 4-2-2 start, are in their first season using StatLink.

“We are pleased with StatLink and are excited to partner with DSA Laboratories to dive into data analytics,” said Gardner-Webb head Coach Tony Setzer . “The software provides our program with cutting edge technology and is a terrific tool for our team, both in training and during matches. We couldn’t be happier.”

The partnership between DSA Labs and Gardner-Webb was initiated by Scott Krotee, a 2012 GWU alum who serves as a StatLink Product Manager. Krotee was the goalkeeper at Gardner-Webb from 2008-2012 and served as team captain in 2011 and 2012. He wrapped up his time in Boiling Springs as the program’s all-time leader in career goals against average. He also played four years professionally after finishing his time between the posts for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

“As a proud Runnin’ Bulldog alumni of the men’s soccer team, I am very excited to be working closely again with Coach Setzer and his program, said Krotee. “This partnership allows me to give back to the program that afforded me the opportunity to play NCAA Division I soccer, earn my undergraduate education, and continue on to play professionally. StatLink will provide Gardner-Webb with the ability to aggregate game and training data to track player performance and development in order to make more informed decisions. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

Gardner-Webb is a member of NCAA Division I and competes in the Big South Conference. The program advanced to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship tournament in 2006 and picked up a historic first-round win over UAB.