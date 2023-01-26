Gardner-Webb Men’s Soccer Adds Joe Barber To Coaching Staff

BOILING SPRINGS, NC – Gardner-Webb men’s soccer announced today that Joe Barber has been named Associate Head Coach in advance of the 2023 season.

Barber joins the staff of new head Coach Scott Wells.

“I am delighted that Joe has agreed to join this project,” said Wells. “I have known and worked with Joe for some time now and he understands how I like to operate – and has been Instrumental in building a winning culture with me at Asheville City. I have no doubt that Joe will bring bags of experience and positive culture to our program.”

Barber enjoyed a successful season as head coach at Milligan University in 2022, leading the Buffaloes to a 10-3-7 record, a first-place conference finish and a berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

The Leeds, England, native was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for his efforts. Milligan recovered from an 0-2-3 start to carry a 15-match unbeaten streak into the national tournament.

Barber led the Buffaloes to a 9-1-3 league mark and mentored the AAC Player of the Year and three All-AAC selections in 2022.

He spent time as an Assistant Coach at the Division I level at Georgia Southern (2018-2020) and Temple (2016-2017), helping Georgia Southern to the Sun Belt Tournament final in 2018 and a final RPI of 75. He helped Temple to 19 wins over two seasons in Philadelphia and a third place finish in the conference in 2017.

Barber also spent time on the coaching staff at Auburn-Montgomery (2021), Eastern Florida State (2015) and the University of Mobile (2014).

He played collegiately at both Limestone and Florida Tech, graduating from Florida Tech with a degree in business administration with a minor in Sustainability in 2014.

Barber also serves as an Assistant Coach for the semi pro USL2 club Asheville City.