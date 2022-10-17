Gardner-Webb Basketball To Host Bulldog Madness Event Thursday Night At 6:00

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb’s basketball teams will host their 2022 Bulldog Madness event on Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 pm in Paul Porter Arena.

Doors open to the public at 5:30 pm and admission is free. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free team poster of each team.

Gardner-Webb alumnus Omar Porter will emcee this year’s Madness, with a skills competition, three-point shooting contest and dunk contest among the many on-court activities scheduled for the 2022-2023 Runnin’ Bulldogs. Head coaches Alex Simmons and Tim Craft will address the crowd, as Gardner-Webb officially tips off a promising basketball season for both teams.

A new component to this year’s event is a highly anticipated 5-on-5 Faculty and staff scrimmage, which will feature several favorite faces from around campus. A tiktok dance contest – 30 seconds for participants to show off their moves for prizes and bragging rights – has also been added to the event schedule for this season.

An opportunity to learn student section cheers and chants from the GWU band and cheer team, as well as fan challenges for three-point shooting and a game of knockout will also be part of the festivities.

Both teams will stick around after the conclusion of Thursday’s fun to sign autographs for children under the age of 12.

Simmons welcomes back four starters from her team that finished 13-5 in the Big South last season and made a run into the semifinals. Gardner-Webb Returns a strong 91.1 percent of its scoring and 87.5 percent of its rebounding from a year ago – setting the stage for a run to the front of the Big South Conference pack.

Craft has the Big South Conference’s top frontcourt in big men Kareem Reid and Ludovic Dufeal , a pair of rim protectors who have impressed this preseason. Defending slam dunk champion Anthony Selden also Returns and is poised for a breakout year. The Runnin’ Bulldogs return eight letterwinners from a team that won 18 games and is expected to compete at the top of the Big South Conference standings again in 2022-2023.

For more information on Thursday’s Bulldog Madness, contact Gardner-Webb athletics at (704) 406-4340. Season tickets are available for both teams by visiting GWUSports.com.