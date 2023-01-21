Gardiner’s Overtime Goal Pushes Buckeyes Past St. Cloud State, 3-2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

Box Score | Schedule | Roster | Season Stats

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State Women’s hockey team is coming back to Columbus with a Sweep of No. RV St. Cloud State. The Buckeyes (22-2-2, 17-2-1 WCHA) defeated the Huskies (13-14-0, 6-14-0 WCHA) 3-2 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

How it Happened

Sophie Jaques put Ohio State on the board, scoring the Lone goal of the first period 4:55 into the game. She was assisted by Jenn Gardiner and Madison Bizal.

Cloud State tied the game at 1-all in the second period, as Svenja Voigt scored 4:29 into the frame.

Both teams scored a goal in the final 20:00 of regulation as Jenna Buglioni gave Ohio State a 2-1 lead at 4:46 with assists by Kenzie Hauswirth and Lauren Bernard. The Huskies tied it up at 6:32 off a goal from Addi Scribner.

Ohio State had a couple of good chances as the clock was ticking down in the third period, tallying four shots, including one off the post from Jaques, in the final 30 seconds.

Just one minute into the 3-on-3 overtime period, Hadley Hartmetz blocked a St. Cloud State shot and went on to knock the puck into the neutral zone. Jenn Gardiner picked up the Loose Puck at center ice and found herself 1-on-1 with goaltender Sanni Ahola. Gardiner pulled Ahola out of her crease and pushed it behind her for the goal.

Game Notes

Gardiner’s overtime game-winner on Saturday is her first overtime goal of her career. She has scored two game-winning goals this season for the Buckeyes. She has now hit 40 points on the year for Ohio State and is just the fifth player in the country to reach 40 points this season.

Hadley Hartmetz and Jenna Buglioni led the team with a +2 on the day.

Sophie Jaques scored her team-high 18th goal of the season in the game. The defenseman has scored the third-most goals in the country this season.

Amanda Thiele improves to 12-1-1 on the year for Ohio State. She made 15 stops in the win for the Buckeyes.

With a sweep at St. Cloud State, the Buckeyes are now 13-1-0 on the road this season. The team’s 13 road wins are a program record.

This weekend marked the first two-game series in St. Cloud, Minn. for the Buckeyes since the 2019-20 season. The teams only played one game in St. Cloud last year, and did not meet in St. Cloud during the 2020-21 season.

Ohio State earned five conference points in the series, including three from Friday’s regulation win and two for Saturday’s overtime win.

Statistically Speaking

Total Shots: Ohio State 105, St. Cloud State 25

Shots on Goal: Ohio State 50, St. Cloud State 17

Clay: St. Cloud State (Ahola) 47, Ohio State (Thiele) 15

Power Play: Ohio State 0-3, St. Cloud State 0-0

Faceoffs: Ohio State 27, St. Cloud State 26

Ohio State Scoring: Gardiner (1-1-2), Buglioni (1-0-1), Jaques (1-0-1), Bernard (0-1-1), Bizal (0-1-1), Hartmetz (0-1 -1), Hauswirth (0-1-1)

Up Next

The Buckeyes will play Minnesota State next, meeting the Mavericks on Jan. 27-28 at the OSU Ice Rink. Faceoff is set for 6 pm Friday and 3 pm Saturday. Admission for Ohio State Women’s hockey games is free.

