Garden State Gloom: John Carlson Scores Lone Goal in Capitals’ 5-1 Loss to Devils

The Washington Capitals fell to the New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-1 Saturday night at the Prudential Center. The loss dropped the Capitals’ record to 9-11-3 and 21 points on the season. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in the loss.

Lines & Pairs

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Conor Sheary

Sonny Milano—Evgeny Kuznetsov—TJ Oshie

Marcus Johansson — Lars Eller — Anthony Mantha

Aliaksei Protas — Nic Dowd — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Scratches: Left-wing Joe Snively, right-wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and defenseman Alex Alexeyev

Injuries: Right-wing Tom Wilson (ACL), center Nicklas Backstrom (hip), center Carl Hagelin (hip), right-wing Connor Brown (ACL), right-wing Beck Malenstyn (finger), and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower-body)

First Period

The Devils would get on the board first on a power-play opportunity from Captain Nico Hischier, making it 1-0 at the 9:20 mark.

Quick Stats

SOG: 10-7 Capitals

Face-Off Win %: 67% (Capitals), 33% (Devils)

Hits: 5-1 Devils

Second Period

Center Jack Hughes would extend the Devils’ lead, 2-0, at the 5:59 mark.

Jack Hughes is not from Earth. pic.twitter.com/Q8J72wbvjK — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2022

Nearing the halfway mark, Hughes would pot his second of the night to make it a 3-0 game in favor of New Jersey.

Jack Hughes is not from this universe. pic.twitter.com/NBqroQlvR7 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2022

Quick Stats

Total SOG: 23-20 Capitals

Face-Off Win %: 57% (Capitals), 43% (Devils)

Total Hits: 9 to 9

Third Period

Hughes would complete a natural hat trick with his third goal of the game at the 9:51 mark.

This is Jack Hughes’ world. We’re all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/8E5lK4UyvW — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2022

Carlson (6) would get Washington on the board, 4-1, at the 11:36 mark on a man advantage. Strome (12) and Johansson (5) assisted.

New Jersey’s lead would be extended, 5-1, with a goal from left-wing Fabian Zetterlund.

What a night for the boys pic.twitter.com/EMBUCMScKB — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2022

That would be the final.

Quick Stats

Total SOG: 38-29 Capitals

Face-Off Win %: 51% (Devils), 49% (Capitals)

Total Hits: 11-11

Notes Through the Game

Carlson has recorded 41 points (9g, 32a) in 52 career games against the Devils, the most points he has recorded against a single franchise.

Strome’s nine power-play points rank second on Washington (Ovechkin: 11 points).

Johansson has recorded 10 points (5g, 5a) in 23 games this season.

The Capitals continue their season-long six-game road trip to Western Canada, clashing with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. NBC Sports Washington will have the coverage beginning at 10 PM ET.

By Della Young