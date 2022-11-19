Garden of Eden Receives Ruth Arts Gift

Lucas’ historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from the newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts (Ruth Arts).

Honoring the Legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced November 18 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two

new Grants and one Legacy fund.

Thought Leaders, which awards recipients $300,000 in the next three years, and the Core Grant, which awards recipients $50,000, were announced. In addition to these two new grants, the Foundation has introduced the Ruth DeYoung Kohler (RDK) Legacy Fund, mirroring the support Kohler made to arts institutions throughout her lifetime.

The RDK Legacy Fund will provide $2.5 million annually across 40 organizations including the Garden of Eden in Lucas.

Ruth Arts is a new grant maker based in the Midwest and dedicated to meeting the evolving needs and lived experiences of artists, communities and arts organizations whose work is anchored by visual arts, performing arts and arts education. Based in Milwaukee and national in scope, the Foundation reflects the culture and spirit of the Midwest, which long inspired its namesake and benefactor Ruth DeYoung Kohler II.

A lifetime supporter of the arts, Kohler (1941-2020) was deeply committed to artists and consequently, broke down hierarchies and categories within the art world to center artists, support communities and engage with overlooked art forms. She made significant contributions to the arts across the US, including serving as Chairman and member of the Wisconsin Arts Board, acting as a National Endowment for the Arts Visual Artists Organization panel member and past site evaluator, as founder of the Preservation Committee of Kohler Foundation , Inc., and Director of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center for more than 40 years. She believed passionately that the arts reveal who we are as a people: past, present and future. She promoted Equitable and inclusive access to the arts in her local community, her home state of Wisconsin, and on national and international levels.

(Information courtesy Garden of Eden and Ruth Arts.)