Garcia gets hat trick, Tigers shut out PC

Clemson Men’s Soccer freshman Marco Garcia recorded a hat trick in an incredibly short time span and the Tigers went on to shut out Presbyterian College 4-0 Monday night at historic Riggs Field on the Clemson campus.

With time running out in a scoreless first half, Garcia was in the right place at the right time and after a ball bounced off another player was able to score with 30 seconds left in the first half to give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Garcia added two more goals in the first five minutes of the second half to end the match for all intents and purposes as the Tigers were up 3-0 at that point.

Tyler Trimnal completed the scoring as a pass from James Kelly gave Trimnal an open shot and a 4-0 lead, which would be the final.

Clemson played defense from that point on and Joseph Andema earned his fourth career shut out in as many matches on the season.

The Tigers are now 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play.

Although they still technically hold the number one ranking, there is belief that they will be passed by current number 2 Wake Forest, whom the Tigers host Saturday night at Riggs Field at 7 pm

Wake Forest is 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play and they have a match scheduled tonight with George Mason University in Winston-Salem.

Clemson Men’s Soccer hosts current number 2 ranked Wake Forest Saturday at historic Riggs Field on the Clemson campus

Both Clemson and the Demon Deacons have played matches at the University of Alabama-Birmingham this month and both came away with 2-0 victories against the only common opponent to date.

After the Wake Forest match the Tigers go on the road for the following two Fridays, with matches at North Carolina on September 30 and at Pittsburgh on October 7 before finishing the regular season with four of five matches at Riggs Field in Clemson.