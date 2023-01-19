Garces girls soccer Tops BCHS 2-0 in non-league Clash | Sports
After struggling to score from close range for much of Wednesday night’s game, the Garces girls soccer team bypassed that problem altogether late in the second half.
Sophomore forward Carla Petrini lofted a pair of shots from the edge of the box over Bakersfield Christian goalkeeper EJ Searfoss — nearly identical long-range efforts eight minutes apart — to lift the Rams to a 2-0 win at Sam Tobias Field.
