Garbage Pail Kids Points a Terrifying Finger at AI Art’s Biggest Screw-up

Topp’s Garbage Pail Kids lampooned the inability of AI art to properly generate hands in their latest “2022 was the WORST!” series.





The card, named “Artificial ART,” shows a Garbage Pail Kid with disturbing, overlapping fingers. The image takes aim at the tendency of AI art bots to struggle with hands, a feature that has been noted as both a weakness of the bots and a surefire way to determine whether or not an image was created by a human or generated by AI.

Garbage Pail Kids trading cards — Originally released in 1985 as a Spoof on the family-friendly Cabbage Patch Kids — are known for producing humorous and often disgusting takes on the most off-the-wall Moments of each year. Composed of ten different cards, the “2022 was the WORST!” series also features memorable moments like Elon Musk buying Twitter and Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster.





The Controversy Of AI Bots

As AI image bots are technologically improved in 2022, they have also drawn increased scrutiny. Much of the controversy surrounding them revolves around the fact that the work of real artists fuels the algorithms behind the bots, and none of these artists are currently compensated. As a result, a number of Voices in the comic book industry have Condemned AI art, including BOOM Studios! Acquisition Editor Jon Moisan, who tweeted: “If you submit AI art to me in an attempt to get work and I find out, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you’re blackballed from the Comics industry. There’s no room for frauds in this industry.” Another prominent voice to speak out against AI art is filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who called it “an insult to life itself,” and said that he simply could not bring himself to be “interested in an illustration made by machines and the extrapolation of information .”

Aside from public outcry against AI art, the United States Copyright Office recently reversed an earlier decision to grant a copyright to the comic book Zarya of the Dawnwhich was created by Midjourney, citing that only works created by humans could gain official copyright protection.

Kickstarter also banned an AI art project developed by the group Unstable Diffusion that was designed to “better handle human anatomy.” The company released a statement in the aftermath of the banning, explaining that it would continue to refine its standards on AI art projects that were not mimicking the work of human artists. A portion of the statement reads, “Kickstarter must, and will always be, on the side of creative work and the humans behind that work. We’re here to help creative work thrive.”

