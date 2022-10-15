Garaway and Carrollton competing in OHSAA state golf championships

COLUMBUS ― The Garaway girls golf team sits in second place after the first day of the OHSAA Division II state Championship tournament at the Ohio State Golf Club Gray Course.

Columbus Academy has the lead with a team score of 317, followed by the Pirates with 337. Van Buren (347), Independence (352) and Williamsport Westfall (363) round out the top five.

Garaway’s team, comprised of all juniors, was led on Friday by Sammi Miller, who shot a 6-over par 76. Also for the Pirates, Brooklyn Numbers fired an 84, Olivia Immel followed with an 88, Hannah Steiner shot an 89 and Sydni Prysi finished with a 94.

Miller is tied for the individual lead, along with Angela Hu of Columbus Academy, Ella Wong of Hawken and Hope Manning of Southeastern Local.

The tournament resumes Saturday at 9 am

Trace Gibson of Garaway 16th in Division III golf championship

SUNBURY ― Garaway sophomore Trace Gibson sits in a tie for 16th place at the Division III boys golf Championship at Northstar Golf Club.

Gibson finished the first 18 holes at 11-over 83. He made nine pars but suffered a pair of double bogeys on two par-5s.

Rocco Turner of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney is the individual leader in the clubhouse with a 2-over 74. Brogan Sullivan of Newark Catholic and Cameron Phillips of Lucasville Valley are tied for second with 75s. Brendan Lehman of Dalton is among three players tied for fourth place with 77.

Newark Catholic leads the team standings by 12 shots over Cincinnati Seven Hills.

Carrollton boys third in Division II golf tournament

COLUMBUS ― The Carrollton boys team is in third place at the OHSAA Division II golf Championship at the Ohio State Scarlet Course.

The Warriors had a first-day team score of 321 to trail Kettering Alter (309) and Columbus Academy (320).

Jaxon Rinkes led the all-senior Carrollton Squad with a first-day total of 4-over 75, followed by Colton Moore (76), John Birong (84), Cayden Rininger (86) and Micah Barkan (92).