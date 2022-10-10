Ganz Scores Late, Women’s Soccer Ties USI 1-1

Next Game: Morehead State University 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Morehead State University History

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (5-6-4, 2-1-3 OVC) played to a 1-1 draw with Southern Indiana (4-5-4, 0-3-2 OVC) on Sunday afternoon from Hunter Stadium in

GAME OVERVIEW

Southern Indiana opened the scoring early, netting the first goal of the game less than three minutes in, grabbing a 1-0 lead. Maggie Weller was aggressive throughout the opening half as she had the best scoring chance for Lindenwood, which came in the 10th minute, but it was denied by the USI keeper. The Screaming Eagles maintained their lead during the opening half and took the one-goal lead into the Halftime break.

Lindenwood pushed for the equalizer to begin the second half, seeing Rachel Jackson and Karleigh Daniels got quality scoring chances inside the first 10 minutes of the half, but USI kept the lead. The Lions kept battling as they earned a corner kick in the 73rd minute. From the set piece, Jackson hit the post and the loose ball found the foot of Peyton Ganz who tied the game 1-1. Eyglo Thorsteinsdottir also picked up an assist in the goal. The two teams locked down after that, as the game reached its final score, a 1-1 draw.

GAME LEADERS

Ganz (one goal)

Jacqueline Baetz (two shots, two SOG)

Jackson (one assist, two shots)

QUOTABLE

“We played a good game and created some quality scoring chances. Credit USI’s goalie as she made some game changing saves throughout the game. I’m extremely happy with our group’s compete level as we found a way to stick to our game, push forward , and score the equalizer goal.”

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will host Morehead State for senior day on Sunday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm from Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.