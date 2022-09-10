Games To Play If You Like Cursed To Golf

Cursed To Golf, Chuhai Labs’ otherworldly side-scrolling roguelike golf game, has launched on most modern platforms and has been relatively well-received by critics and fans alike. The number of cards that bestow players with various abilities also helps make each run different too.





Golf has been a popular sport to imitate within the world of video games since the late ’80s, and otherworldly settings have been present in video games for just as long, if not longer. Whether you want more unique golf games, retro-style graphics, a spooky atmosphere, or something in-between, there are plenty of games to choose from.

8 Ribbit King

Ribbit King is an older title that launched for PlayStation 2 and GameCube and, unfortunately, has not yet received any port or remaster. Interested players will have to dig out their old consoles if they want to play it and not have to wait.

Ribbit King is a golf game with a twist, where the game played isn’t regular golf, but “Frolf” – or frog golf – with frogs instead of golf balls. Depending on the player’s shot power, the frog will hop farther and gather points and power-ups along the way. It is also a successor to Kero Kero King, a Japan-exclusive title that launched for the original PlayStation in 2000.

7 100ft Robot Golf

100ft Robot Golf combines golf and Giant mechs, with each mech having its own unique gameplay spin. Players don’t take turns either, and all swing simultaneously and are provided with various ways to hinder their opponents on the way to each hole.

While 100ft Robot Golf is a PlayStation Console exclusive also available on PC, there is also a PlayStation VR version for players who prefer more immersion in their mech games, no matter how silly the initial concept may be. 100ft Golf also features Pierce Washington from Saints Row as a guest character and commentary from the McElroy brothers.

6 What The Golf

What The Golf is one of the strangest golf games ever made, if not the strangest one of all. What The Golf starts out as a typical cartoony golf game but gets weirder as players progress, becoming less of a traditional golf game and more of a golf-based experience.

From moving holes to having the players themselves be the ball and more, What The Golf provides a delightfully wacky time for any interested players. What The Golf also has daily challenges to complete as well as a level editor for players who want to try creating their own wacky levels.

5 Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon

Bloodstained: Curse of The Moon is a spiritual successor to the classic Castlevania titles that launched on the Nintendo Entertainment System and a prequel to Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night. While there’s no golf involved, Curse Of The Moon has a similar atmosphere to Cursed To Golf and Castlevania, with most Enemies being typical haunts and Horrors you might expect, although there are some unique designs as well.

Curse Of The Moon also has four different playable characters that can be switched between freely, all with unique skills and weaknesses, providing some variety for players who prefer different kinds of gameplay.

4 Mario Golf: Super Rush

The Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario Golf: Super Rush is far from the most beloved entry in the Mario Golf series, but it is currently the most easily accessible. While Super Rush still has the traditional Golf mode of past entries, it is the first to include Speed ​​Golf, having players race between each shot to see who can reach each hole the fastest and with the fewest strokes.

Each character also has their own unique abilities to help them out. Super Rush also includes a similar Batte Golf mode and a single-player story mode for those who prefer playing by themselves.

3 Halloween Forever

Halloween Forever is a retro-style indie platformer that stars Pumpkin Man, a sentient pumpkin being who can shoot candy corn out of his mouth. Halloween Forever doesn’t have much of a story, but it doesn’t need to since it’s just a simple Halloween-themed 2D platformer.

Halloween Forever is probably best recommended for those who enjoy the stereotypical Halloween Aesthetic with pumpkins, bats, witches, ghosts, and all matter of Supernatural Creatures usually seen as decorations in retail stores during Fall. Halloween Forever is a very short game too, so if that’s beneficial to you, you may want to check it out.

2 Golf Story

If you’re still heavily anticipating Sports Story and Somehow have not yet played Golf Story, do yourself a favor and play it. Golf Story is a golf-based RPG Heavily inspired by the first Mario Golf for the Game Boy Color with several differently themed areas where you can participate in various activities to earn experience and money, which will allow you to upgrade your skills and equipment.

Despite its overwhelmingly positive reception, Golf Story has remained a Nintendo Switch exclusive since its 2017 launch, so if you’re interested in the game but don’t own a Nintendo Switch, then you’re unfortunately out of luck.

1 Skull The Hero Slayer

A 2D platformer with roguelike elements, Skul The Hero Slayer has you play as a skeleton trying to save monsterkind from Humanity and the other entities that threaten it. The main mechanic in Skull is that the titular character can swap out his normal skull with other Skulls that grant him various abilities he wouldn’t have access to otherwise.

Skul is also a relatively challenging game but becomes easier over time as you become accustomed to fighting different Enemies and using various skulls. Skulls can also be upgraded into more powerful forms, which helps decrease the difficulty further.

