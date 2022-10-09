Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)

NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason)

6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM

New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head Coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a Championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.

A potential ultra-early option for the team’s most improved player, the point guard is shooting 63 percent from the field in preseason and coming off a 28-point game Friday vs. Detroit. His NBA high in an official game is 23.

Thanks to the Lakers, New Orleans picked before San Antonio in the 2022 draft lottery, despite eliminating the Spurs from the April play-in tournament. Daniels was the eighth overall selection and has shown a well-rounded game through two exhibition games (eight steals, two blocks, 12 rebounds).

New Orleans’ second-leading scorer in preseason (14.5 ppg), he moved into the starting five Friday due to McCollum’s injury absence. Graham is off to a quality start shooting-wise, at 42 percent on Threes and a perfect 10/10 from the foul line.

His dynamic hair and San Antonio uniform number (No. 10) has drawn surface-level comparisons to ex-Spur Dennis Rodman this fall. Chosen two Slots after Daniels in the ’22 draft, Sochan is also a defender, posting three blocks in two preseason tilts.

The younger brother of underrated Memphis point guard Tyus Jones and a college teammate of Zion Williamson at Duke, he started at point guard during the preseason, averaging 9.0 points and 21.0 minutes.

Previous Game Starting Lineups

NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason)

Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: New Orleans’ best team statistic through a pair of preseason games may be its defense forcing a total of 49 turnovers. The exhibition Slate tends to produce sloppy performances by offenses. … Among Friday’s starters, Murphy led the way with 26 minutes of action. Valanciunas played at least 18 minutes.

SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason)

Thursday loss vs. Orlando

Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl