Gameday update: Pelicans at Bulls (10/4/22)

NEW ORLEANS (0-0 in preseason) at CHICAGO (0-0 in preseason)

8:30 p.m. Central, TNT, Pelicans Radio Network

An interconference Matchup tips off NBA preseason for both squads. Playoff teams in 2022 after multi-year postseason droughts, the Pelicans and Bulls are frequent opponents during the annual exhibition slate, commonly facing off in the United Center (recent meetings in Illinois occurred each fall of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021). Incidentally, Zion Williamson’s second-ever game during his Rookie NBA preseason was in Chicago, where he piled up 29 points in only 27 minutes.

After being sidelined for all of 2021-22 due to a foot injury, the No. 1 overall pick and 2021 All-Star will be one of the league’s most-watched players over the next couple of weeks from any of the 30 rosters. Teammates and coaches have raved about how he looked and performed during training camp.

The guard from Australia is making his Unofficial NBA debut, but Tuesday isn’t his first professional game – he was a pro in 2021-22 with the G League Ignite. The No. 8 overall selection of this year’s draft is one of several Lottery Picks bringing a defensive-minded approach to the league.

One of numerous young Pelicans capable of making a big step forward in his second NBA season, Murphy emerged as a key reserve during the second half of 2021-22, including making big shots in a dramatic play-in round win over the LA Clippers’ home floor.

Dalen Terry (Arizona) was Chicago’s first-round selection in June. The Bulls also feature on-the-rise youngsters Patrick Williams (21) and Ayo Dosunmu (22). Former New Orleans starting point guard Lonzo Ball won’t play Tuesday, as he continues to try to get back on the court. A knee injury forced Ball to miss the second half of last season, including a playoff series against Milwaukee.

New Orleans will play its lone preseason game in the Smoothie King Center on Friday, hosting Detroit and its young backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.