Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch | NBA.com
Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT
IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee – $20
Buy Now
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as Tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The HEAT are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 17 games he has appeared in this season and in 33-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Erik Spoelstra has gone a perfect 6-0 in challenges so far this season. He has won challenges vs. TOR on 10/24, at SAC on 10/29, vs. GS on 11/1, at WAS on 11/18, at MIN on 11/21 and vs. WAS on 11/23.
- Erik Spoelstra has recorded 764 career wins (668 regular season & 96 postseason) with the HEAT, the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.
- Miami: Bam Adebayo, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) – Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis) – Tyler Herro , Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Inflammation) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Doubtful, Injury/Illness Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; surgery)
- Washington: Bradley Beal, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thigh; Right thigh contusion) – Johnny Davis, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Groin; Right groin soreness) – Rui Hachimura, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Right ankle soreness) – Monte Morris, QuestionableInjury/Illness (Right Ankle; Right ankle soreness) – Delon Wright, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Right hamstring strain)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.5
|Points Per Game
|108.4
|109.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.6
|.444
|FG PCT.
|.467
|.476
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.444
|.337
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.346
|.848
|FT PCT.
|.772
|40.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.2
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|23.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|7.63
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.06
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.3
|16.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|3.32
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.17