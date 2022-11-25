Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch | NBA.com

Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT

merchandise-Uniform: City
  • The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as Tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
  • Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The HEAT are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games.
  • Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 17 games he has appeared in this season and in 33-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Erik Spoelstra has gone a perfect 6-0 in challenges so far this season. He has won challenges vs. TOR on 10/24, at SAC on 10/29, vs. GS on 11/1, at WAS on 11/18, at MIN on 11/21 and vs. WAS on 11/23.
  • Erik Spoelstra has recorded 764 career wins (668 regular season & 96 postseason) with the HEAT, the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.
  • Miami: Bam Adebayo, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) – Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis) – Tyler Herro , Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Inflammation) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Doubtful, Injury/Illness Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; surgery)
  • Washington: Bradley Beal, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thigh; Right thigh contusion) – Johnny Davis, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Groin; Right groin soreness) – Rui Hachimura, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Right ankle soreness) – Monte Morris, QuestionableInjury/Illness (Right Ankle; Right ankle soreness) – Delon Wright, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Right hamstring strain)
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
108.5 Points Per Game 108.4
109.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.6
.444 FG PCT. .467
.476 OPPONENT FG PCT. .444
.337 3-PT FG PCT. .346
.848 FT PCT. .772
40.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.2
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.2
23.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
7.63 STEALS PER GAME 6.06
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.3
16.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.7
3.32 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.17

