Gameday Rundown: Trip Continues In Washington
Miami HEAT vs. Washington Wizards
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18.
- The HEAT are 92-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-27 in road games.
- Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in NBA history. It surpasses their previous team record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
- Nikola Jović (19 yrs, 160 days) became the youngest player in team history to start a game for the HEAT on 11/16 at TOR, surpassing the previous record, which was held by Tyler Herro (19 yrs, 276 days) on 10 /23/19 vs. MEM.
- Gabe Vincent has currently scored in double figures off the bench in seven-straight games.
- Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Tendinosis) – Tyler Herro , Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Udonis Haslem, Out, Personal Reasons – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
- Washington: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|110.3
|Points Per Game
|108.9
|110.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.1
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.473
|.479
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.456
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.352
|.867
|FT PCT.
|.789
|39.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.5
|42.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.7
|24.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.5
|7.80
|STEALS PER GAME
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|16.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.8
|3.07
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.93