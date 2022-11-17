Gameday Rundown: Trip Continues In Washington

Miami HEAT vs. Washington Wizards

  • The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18.
  • The HEAT are 92-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-27 in road games.
  • Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in NBA history. It surpasses their previous team record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
  • Nikola Jović (19 yrs, 160 days) became the youngest player in team history to start a game for the HEAT on 11/16 at TOR, surpassing the previous record, which was held by Tyler Herro (19 yrs, 276 days) on 10 /23/19 vs. MEM.
  • Gabe Vincent has currently scored in double figures off the bench in seven-straight games.
  • Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Tendinosis) – Tyler Herro , Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Udonis Haslem, Out, Personal Reasons – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
  • Washington: Not Yet Submitted
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
110.3 Points Per Game 108.9
110.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.1
.460 FG PCT. .473
.479 OPPONENT FG PCT. .456
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .352
.867 FT PCT. .789
39.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.5
42.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.7
24.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.5
7.80 STEALS PER GAME
14.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
16.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
3.07 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.93

