Gameday Rundown: Trip Continues In Oklahoma City
Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- The HEAT and Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series 2-0 and has now won four-straight overall, tying the longest winning streak against OKC.
- Additionally, Miami has won four consecutive on the road against the Thunder, also tying the longest road winning streak in the team’s history.
- The HEAT are 28-40 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 15-19 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
- A win Tonight would set two franchise records for the HEAT as Miami has swept the last two consecutive season series’ against the Thunder, currently winning four-straight overall games. The four consecutive wins tie for their longest winning streak against OKC in team history which they also previously accomplished from 1/13/06 – 1/10/07. Additionally, the HEAT has won four-straight on the road in Oklahoma City, also tying the longest road winning streak against the Thunder in team history which Miami previously set from 1/13/06 – 1/18/09.
- Kyle Lowry has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 26 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak of his career.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 26 games he has appeared in this season and in 42-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Miami:
- Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Surgery) – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Kenrich Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Right knee; Sprain) – Jaylin Williams, Out, G League (On Assignment) – Ousmane Dieng, Out, G League (On Assignment)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|107.9
|Points Per Game
|115.9
|109.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|117.7
|.450
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.471
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.467
|.337
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.340
|.832
|FT PCT.
|.801
|41.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.6
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.9
|23.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.1
|7.64
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.04
|14.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|16.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.2
|3.21
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.56