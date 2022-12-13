Gameday Rundown: Trip Continues In Oklahoma City

Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • The HEAT and Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series 2-0 and has now won four-straight overall, tying the longest winning streak against OKC.
  • Additionally, Miami has won four consecutive on the road against the Thunder, also tying the longest road winning streak in the team’s history.
  • The HEAT are 28-40 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 15-19 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
  • A win Tonight would set two franchise records for the HEAT as Miami has swept the last two consecutive season series’ against the Thunder, currently winning four-straight overall games. The four consecutive wins tie for their longest winning streak against OKC in team history which they also previously accomplished from 1/13/06 – 1/10/07. Additionally, the HEAT has won four-straight on the road in Oklahoma City, also tying the longest road winning streak against the Thunder in team history which Miami previously set from 1/13/06 – 1/18/09.
  • Kyle Lowry has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 26 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak of his career.
  • Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 26 games he has appeared in this season and in 42-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Miami:
  • Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Surgery) – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Kenrich Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Right knee; Sprain) – Jaylin Williams, Out, G League (On Assignment) – Ousmane Dieng, Out, G League (On Assignment)
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
107.9 Points Per Game 115.9
109.3 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 117.7
.450 FG PCT. .461
.471 OPPONENT FG PCT. .467
.337 3-PT FG PCT. .340
.832 FT PCT. .801
41.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.6
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.9
23.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.1
7.64 STEALS PER GAME 8.04
14.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
16.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.2
3.21 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.56

