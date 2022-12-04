Gameday Rundown: Meeting In Memphis
Miami HEAT vs. Memphis Grizzlies
IOTG: Free HEAT Beanie with any order over $100
Buy Now
- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road.
- The HEAT are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games.
- Tonight marks as the first of a back-to-back set with another game back home Tomorrow against Detroit. It marks Miami’s fifth back-to-back of the season after previously winning both once, splitting them twice and losing both once. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-backs this season after also playing 14 last year, however, Miami will not play a single back-to-back in January, marking as the only time in team history the HEAT will not have a single back-to-back in a month with that many games (15 games). The last month without a back-to-back with the most games was in April of 1995 (10 games).
- Max Strus has already posted seven 20-point games this season, after doing so eight times all of last season.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 21 games he has appeared in this season and in 37-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith , Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/ Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Nikola Jovic, Out, G League (On Assignment) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Dru Smith , Out, G League (Two-Way) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
- Memphis: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|109.5
|Points Per Game
|115.0
|110.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.8
|.452
|FG PCT.
|.460
|.473
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.337
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.363
|.847
|FT PCT.
|.698
|41.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|49.1
|43.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.6
|23.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.1
|7.70
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.86
|14.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|16.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|3.43
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.36