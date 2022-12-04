Gameday Rundown: Meeting In Memphis

Miami HEAT vs. Memphis Grizzlies

merchandise-IOTG: Free HEAT Beanie with any order over $100

IOTG: Free HEAT Beanie with any order over $100

Buy Now

merchandise-Uniform: Statement
  • The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road.
  • The HEAT are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games.
  • Tonight marks as the first of a back-to-back set with another game back home Tomorrow against Detroit. It marks Miami’s fifth back-to-back of the season after previously winning both once, splitting them twice and losing both once. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-backs this season after also playing 14 last year, however, Miami will not play a single back-to-back in January, marking as the only time in team history the HEAT will not have a single back-to-back in a month with that many games (15 games). The last month without a back-to-back with the most games was in April of 1995 (10 games).
  • Max Strus has already posted seven 20-point games this season, after doing so eight times all of last season.
  • Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 21 games he has appeared in this season and in 37-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith , Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/ Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Nikola Jovic, Out, G League (On Assignment) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Dru Smith , Out, G League (Two-Way) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
  • Memphis: Not Yet Submitted
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
109.5 Points Per Game 115.0
110.3 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.8
.452 FG PCT. .460
.473 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.337 3-PT FG PCT. .363
.847 FT PCT. .698
41.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME 49.1
43.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.6
23.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.1
7.70 STEALS PER GAME 6.86
14.2 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
16.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
3.43 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.36

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button