Gameday Rundown: Kings In Town For HEAT’s Home Back-To-Back
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Kings meet for the second and final time this regular season.
- This Matchup marks as the fastest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of December 9 in 2001.
- Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. The HEAT are 44-24 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 29-5 in home games and 15-19 in road games.
- Tonight marks the second of back-to-back home games after playing Golden State in a, 116-109, win last night. It is the second of three such occurrences this season having already completed one on 10/21 vs. BOS and on 10/22 vs. TOR and with another one on 3/3 vs. NY and 3/4 vs. ATL. Last season, Miami played back-to-back home games five times, the second-most during a single season in team history. Additionally, the HEAT have played home games on consecutive nights 33 total times in franchise history, winning both games 10 times, splitting the pair 15 times and dropping both on eight occasions.
- Wednesday marks as the busiest day of the week for the HEAT, playing 17 times on the day this season, including in six of the first seven to start the season and will also play in every Wednesday in March. Additionally, there are only eight Wednesday’s this season that Miami will not play on (even when including the February 22 All-Star break).
- Miami: Not Yet Submitted
- Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Bone bruise) – Trey Lyles, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Soreness)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|109.0
|Points Per Game
|114.3
|110.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|117.0
|.449
|FG PCT.
|.477
|.465
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.489
|.353
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.362
|.862
|FT PCT.
|.745
|40.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.7
|43.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|39.3
|25.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.2
|8:00 a.m
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.17
|13.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.2
|16.8
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|2.88
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4:00 a.m