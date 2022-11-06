Gameday Rundown: Home Stretch Begins With Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami HEAT

merchandise IOTG: New Era Tees - $15
merchandise-Uniform: Statement
  • The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26.
  • This Matchup will also mark as the fastest the two teams have completed their season series.
  • The HEAT has currently won four-straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The HEAT are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games.
  • With a win tonight, Miami will sweep the series against the Trail Blazers for the second consecutive season and for the eighth time overall. Additionally, the HEAT has currently won four-straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07).
  • Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in nine-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. It surpasses the previous record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
  • Miami shot a perfect 26-of-26 from the free throw line on 11/4 at IND, the second most made without a miss in franchise history. Only the 30-of-30 game on 3/24/93 at BOS is more. Additionally, they went a perfect 20-of-20 earlier this season on 11/1 vs. GS, the most made without a miss in a home contest in franchise history.
  • Miami: Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Impingement) – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way)
  • Portland: Not Yet Submitted
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
108.1 Points Per Game 109.8
109.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.1
.448 FG PCT. .463
.466 OPPONENT FG PCT. .456
.342 3-PT FG PCT. .389
.877 FT PCT. .773
41.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.4
43.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.6
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.8
7.90 STEALS PER GAME 6.89
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.9
16.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.0
3:00 a.m BLOCKS PER GAME 4.56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button