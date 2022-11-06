Gameday Rundown: Home Stretch Begins With Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26.
- This Matchup will also mark as the fastest the two teams have completed their season series.
- The HEAT has currently won four-straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The HEAT are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games.
- With a win tonight, Miami will sweep the series against the Trail Blazers for the second consecutive season and for the eighth time overall. Additionally, the HEAT has currently won four-straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07).
- Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in nine-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. It surpasses the previous record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
- Miami shot a perfect 26-of-26 from the free throw line on 11/4 at IND, the second most made without a miss in franchise history. Only the 30-of-30 game on 3/24/93 at BOS is more. Additionally, they went a perfect 20-of-20 earlier this season on 11/1 vs. GS, the most made without a miss in a home contest in franchise history.
- Miami: Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Impingement) – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way)
- Portland: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.1
|Points Per Game
|109.8
|109.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.1
|.448
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.466
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.456
|.342
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.389
|.877
|FT PCT.
|.773
|41.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.4
|43.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.6
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.8
|7.90
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.89
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.9
|16.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.0
|3:00 a.m
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.56