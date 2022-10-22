Gameday Rundown: Home Back-To-Back Concludes Against Toronto
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- It also marks the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2.
- The HEAT are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games.
- Tonight marks the second of back-to-back home games after playing last night against Boston. It is the first of three such occurrences with the next time happening in a little over a week on 11/1 vs. GS and 11/2 vs. SAC with the final time on 3/3 vs. NY and 3/4 vs. ATL . Last season, Miami played back-to-back home games five times, the second-most during a single season in team history. Additionally, the HEAT have played home games on consecutive nights 32 total times in franchise history, winning both games 10 times, splitting the pair 14 times and dropping both on eight occasions.
- Miami opens the 2022-23 season with four consecutive home games, the longest streak of home games to start a season in team history. The previous high to start a season was three-straight in 1995-96.
- Erik Spoelstra has recorded 756 career wins (660 regular season & 96 postseason) with the HEAT, the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Red Auerbach (Celtics) with 885, followed by Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third Coach in NBA history to Coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).
- Miami: Not Yet Submitted
- Toronto: Chris Boucher, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain) – Otto Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain)
