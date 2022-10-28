Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Reigning Champs
Miami HEAT vs. Golden State Warriors
- The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before.
- Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The HEAT are 32-35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
- Nikola Jović made his NBA debut last night during the, 119-98, win in Portland as Udonis Haslem also appeared in the contest, marking his 20th NBA season. Jović (19 years old) and Haslem (42 years old) became just the second pair of teammates in NBA history to each appear in the same game with an age gap of at least 23 years (Jović and Haslem share the same birthday), joining only Atlanta’s Kevin Willis and Josh Smith during the 2004-05 season.
- Tonight marks the second night of a back-to-back road set after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win last night in Portland. It marks their second back-to-back of the season after splitting a home-and-home earlier against BOS on 11/21 and TOR on 11/22. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-backs this season after also playing 14 last year, however, Miami will not play a single back-to-back in January, marking as the only time in team history the HEAT will not have a single back-to-back in a month with that many games (15 games). The last month without a back-to-back with the most games was in April of 1995 (10 games).
- Tyler Herro has currently scored in double figures in 43-straight games, the longest such streak in his career.
- Miami: Victor Oladipo, Out, Not With Team – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Not With Team – Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Plantar Fasciitis)
- Golden State: Donte DiVincenzo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain) – Andre Iguodala, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hip; Injury Management)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|106.6
|Points Per Game
|120.3
|106.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|124.0
|.455
|FG PCT.
|.474
|.442
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.484
|.346
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.350
|.853
|FT PCT.
|.777
|43.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.0
|43.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.0
|25.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|29.3
|6.80
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.75
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.5
|14.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|18.0
|2.40
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.75