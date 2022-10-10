Gameday Rundown: HEAT Host Rockets In Preseason
Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Rockets meet for the eighth time in preseason history.
- Miami is 3-4 all-time in preseason action versus Houston, including wins in three of the last four preseason matchups against the Rockets.
- The HEAT finished as the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the fourth time in team history (2022, 2013, 2005 & 1999), clinching their 23rd playoff berth in franchise history. It marked Miami’s 11th postseason appearance in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, tying for the second-most in the NBA over that span.
- Miami made their ninth Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season, having now done so in 1997, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2022. The nine Appearances are the most in the Eastern Conference and tie for the second- most in the entire NBA since making their first in 1997.
- Miami captured the Southeast Division title last season, marking their 15th Divisional title in franchise history. Since their first division crown in 1996-97, no team in the NBA has more over that span.
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|110.3
|Points Per Game
|125.0
|103.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|98.0
|.429
|FG PCT.
|.495
|.454
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.392
|.317
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.418
|.800
|FT PCT.
|.678
|44.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|56.0
|45.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.0
|28.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.0
|12:00 p.m
|STEALS PER GAME
|10.50
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|18.5
|21.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|19.0
|3.67
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.50