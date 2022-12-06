Gameday Rundown: HEAT Finish Back-To-Back With Detroit
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, as the HEAT have not lost a season series to Detroit in seven consecutive seasons.
- The HEAT are 65-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 37-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 22 games he has appeared in this season and in 38-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Miami has currently won a season-long five-straight home games.
- Bam Adebayo has recorded 127 career double-doubles, passing Dwyane Wade for the fifth-most in franchise history.
- Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness ( Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
- Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Shin; Soreness) – Isaiah Livers, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Sprain) – Braxton Key, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Buddy Boeheim, Out, G League (Two-Way)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.8
|Points Per Game
|110.1
|109.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|118.2
|.450
|FG PCT.
|.447
|.472
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.487
|.338
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.338
|.844
|FT PCT.
|.774
|41.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.5
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.3
|23.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.9
|7.67
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.84
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.4
|16.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.7
|3.42
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.96