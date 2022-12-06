Gameday Rundown: HEAT Finish Back-To-Back With Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT

merchandise-IOTG: Buy one, get one 50% off headwear

IOTG: Buy one, get one 50% off headwear

Buy Now

merchandise-Uniform: Icon
  • The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, as the HEAT have not lost a season series to Detroit in seven consecutive seasons.
  • The HEAT are 65-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 37-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.
  • Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 22 games he has appeared in this season and in 38-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Miami has currently won a season-long five-straight home games.
  • Bam Adebayo has recorded 127 career double-doubles, passing Dwyane Wade for the fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness ( Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Victor Oladipo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
  • Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Shin; Soreness) – Isaiah Livers, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Sprain) – Braxton Key, Out, G League (Two-Way) – Buddy Boeheim, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
108.8 Points Per Game 110.1
109.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 118.2
.450 FG PCT. .447
.472 OPPONENT FG PCT. .487
.338 3-PT FG PCT. .338
.844 FT PCT. .774
41.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.5
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.3
23.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.9
7.67 STEALS PER GAME 6.84
14.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.4
16.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.7
3.42 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.96

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button