Gameday Rundown: Four-Game Trip Begins In Toronto
Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2.
- The HEAT are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 35-17 in home games and 24-22 in road games.
- Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 13-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. It surpasses the previous record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20. It also ties the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.
- Wednesday marks as the busiest day of the week for the HEAT, playing 17 times on the day this season, including in six of the first seven to start the season and will also play in every Wednesday in March. Additionally, there are only eight Wednesday’s this season that Miami will not play on (even when including the February 22 All-Star break).
- Max Strus is just one of two players to both start (7) and come off the bench (7) in at least seven games each this season, joining only Toronto’s Christian Koloko.
- Miami: Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven , Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery) – Udonis Haslem, Out, Personal Reasons
- Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Illness; Non-COVID) – Gary Trent Jr., Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Soreness) – Pascal Siakam, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Adductor; Strain) – Otto Porter Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Second toe; dislocation) – Precious Achiuwa, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Ron Harper Jr., Out, G League (Two-Way)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|110.7
|Points Per Game
|111.9
|110.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.5
|.456
|FG PCT.
|.448
|.476
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.476
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.347
|.868
|FT PCT.
|.782
|40.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.3
|42.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.6
|24.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.3
|8:00 a.m
|STEALS PER GAME
|10.73
|13.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|16.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.3
|3:00 a.m
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.27