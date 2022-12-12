Gameday Rundown: Four-Game Trip Begins At Indiana
Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers
- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Indiana recorded a two-point, 101-99, win on 11/4.
- Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The HEAT are 53-71 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-49 in road games.
- Kyle Lowry has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 25 consecutive games, tying the third-longest such streak of his career.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 25 games he has appeared in this season and in 41-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Erik Spoelstra has recorded 768 career wins (672 regular season & 96 postseason) with the HEAT, the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Red Auerbach (Celtics) with 885, followed by Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third Coach in NBA history to Coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).
- Miami: Jimmy Butler, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury management) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left foot; Plantar fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Nikola Jovic, Out, G League (On Assignment) – Victor Oladipo, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Dru Smith, Out, Ineligible To Play – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Left knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery) – Jamal Cain, Out, G League (Two-Way)
- Indiana: Chris Duarte, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Daniel Theis, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Surgery) – Kendall Brown, Questionable, G League (Two-Way) – Trevelin Queen, Questionable, G League (Two-Way)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.6
|Points Per Game
|115.9
|110.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|116.7
|.453
|FG PCT.
|.457
|.475
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.472
|.340
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.368
|.833
|FT PCT.
|.790
|41.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.4
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.8
|23.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.3
|7.67
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.15
|14.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.8
|16.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.4
|3.26
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.07