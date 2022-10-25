Gameday Rundown: First Road Trip Of The Season Begins In Portland
Miami HEAT vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight against Portland.
- With a win, the HEAT will tie their Longest winning streak in Portland at three consecutive games, a feat they have done three separate times, the last being from 12/1/09 – 3/1/12. The HEAT are 26-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games.
- Miami went a perfect 15-of-15 from the line in the third quarter on 10/24 vs. TOR, the most makes without a miss in a quarter since at least the 1996-97 season (when that data was available).
- The HEAT’s first four games of the season have all been decided by single-digits, just one short of the franchise record of five to start a season (2001-02).
- Erik Spoelstra has recorded 757 career wins (661 regular season & 96 postseason) with the HEAT, the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Red Auerbach (Celtics) with 885, followed by Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third Coach in NBA history to Coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).
- Miami: Not Yet Submitted
- Portland: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|103.5
|Points Per Game
|117.3
|108.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.3
|.441
|FG PCT.
|.475
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.464
|.331
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.395
|.856
|FT PCT.
|.803
|43.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.3
|44.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.0
|22.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|19.0
|5.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|7:00 a.m
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|13.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|2.50
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.50