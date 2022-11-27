Gameday Rundown: First Matchup With Atlanta
Miami HEAT vs Atlanta Hawks
- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1.
- The HEAT are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.
- Bam Adebayo has recorded 127 career double-doubles, passing Dwyane Wade for the fifth-most in franchise history.
- The HEAT have started eight different lineups in their 20 games so far this season.
- Caleb Martin has scored at least 20 points in his last two games, the first 20+ point consecutive games of his career.
- Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Jamal Cain, Probable, Injury/Illness (Head; Non-covid Illness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Head; Non-covid Illness) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
- Atlanta: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) – Clint Capela, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Dental; Pain) – Tyrese Martin, Out, G League (On Assignment)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.6
|Points Per Game
|114.8
|109.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.7
|.446
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.473
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.464
|.335
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.327
|.847
|FT PCT.
|.831
|41.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.7
|43.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.8
|23.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.6
|7.50
|STEALS PER GAME
|7:42 a.m
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|16.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|3.40
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5:00 a.m