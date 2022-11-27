Gameday Rundown: First Matchup With Atlanta

Miami HEAT vs Atlanta Hawks

merchandise-IOTG: Black Friday Sale - 30% off select Merchandise

IOTG: Black Friday Sale – 30% off select Merchandise

Buy Now

merchandise-Uniform: City
  • The HEAT and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1.
  • The HEAT are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.
  • Bam Adebayo has recorded 127 career double-doubles, passing Dwyane Wade for the fifth-most in franchise history.
  • The HEAT have started eight different lineups in their 20 games so far this season.
  • Caleb Martin has scored at least 20 points in his last two games, the first 20+ point consecutive games of his career.
  • Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Jamal Cain, Probable, Injury/Illness (Head; Non-covid Illness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Head; Non-covid Illness) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery)
  • Atlanta: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) – Clint Capela, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Dental; Pain) – Tyrese Martin, Out, G League (On Assignment)
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
108.6 Points Per Game 114.8
109.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.7
.446 FG PCT. .463
.473 OPPONENT FG PCT. .464
.335 3-PT FG PCT. .327
.847 FT PCT. .831
41.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.7
43.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.8
23.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.6
7.50 STEALS PER GAME 7:42 a.m
14.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
16.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
3.40 BLOCKS PER GAME 5:00 a.m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button