Gameday Rundown: Back-To-Back Begins In Cleveland

Miami HEAT vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, Cleveland won the series, 2-1, but Miami has won 12 of the last 15 overall matchups.
  • The HEAT are 74-48 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 48-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games.
  • Tonight marks as the first night of a back-to-back road set with another game Tomorrow in Minnesota. It marks their third back-to-back of the season after splitting the previous two. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-backs this season after also playing 14 last year, however, Miami will not play a single back-to-back in January, marking as the only time in team history the HEAT will not have a single back-to-back in a month with that many games (15 games). The last month without a back-to-back with the most games was in April of 1995 (10 games).
  • Kyle Lowry posted a 24-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound triple-double on 11/18 at WAS, including two blocks and a steal. He is the first player in HEAT history to post at least those totals in a game. He is also just the ninth player in NBA history to do so, joining only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and Eric Bledsoe.
  • Miami shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in NBA history. It surpasses their previous team record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
110.0 Points Per Game 115.9
109.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.1
.453 FG PCT. .475
.475 OPPONENT FG PCT. .461
.344 3-PT FG PCT. .395
.860 FT PCT. .795
40.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.6
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 40.8
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
7.69 STEALS PER GAME 5.87
14.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
16.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
3.13 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.67

