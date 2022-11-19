Gameday Rundown: Back-To-Back Begins In Cleveland
Miami HEAT vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
IOTG: Nike Miami HEAT Courtside Shorts – $20 off
Buy Now
- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Cleveland won the series, 2-1, but Miami has won 12 of the last 15 overall matchups.
- The HEAT are 74-48 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 48-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games.
- Tonight marks as the first night of a back-to-back road set with another game Tomorrow in Minnesota. It marks their third back-to-back of the season after splitting the previous two. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-backs this season after also playing 14 last year, however, Miami will not play a single back-to-back in January, marking as the only time in team history the HEAT will not have a single back-to-back in a month with that many games (15 games). The last month without a back-to-back with the most games was in April of 1995 (10 games).
- Kyle Lowry posted a 24-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound triple-double on 11/18 at WAS, including two blocks and a steal. He is the first player in HEAT history to post at least those totals in a game. He is also just the ninth player in NBA history to do so, joining only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and Eric Bledsoe.
- Miami shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 14-straight games, tying the second-longest such streak in NBA history. It surpasses their previous team record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
- Miami: Not Yet Submitted
- Cleveland: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|110.0
|Points Per Game
|115.9
|109.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.1
|.453
|FG PCT.
|.475
|.475
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.461
|.344
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.395
|.860
|FT PCT.
|.795
|40.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.6
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.8
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|7.69
|STEALS PER GAME
|5.87
|14.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|16.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|3.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.67