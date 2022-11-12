Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami HEAT
- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win.
- Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won six-straight against Charlotte.
- The HEAT are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.
- Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 11-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. It surpasses the previous record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 12 games this season and in 28-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest such streak of his career.
- Kyle Lowry is just two made three-point field goals shy of the 2,000th of his career, would become just the 12th player in NBA history to achieve the feat.
- Miami: Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven , Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Impingement) – Dru Smith, Out, G League (Two-Way)
- Charlotte: Not Yet Submitted
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|108.8
|Points Per Game
|108.2
|109.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.4
|.449
|FG PCT.
|.441
|.473
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.462
|.338
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.333
|.867
|FT PCT.
|.709
|40.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.9
|43.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.8
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.8
|8.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|7:38 a.m
|13.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.2
|17.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.9
|2.75
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.69