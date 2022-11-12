Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami HEAT

  • The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win.
  • Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now won six-straight against Charlotte.
  • The HEAT are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.
  • Miami has currently shot at least 80 percent from the foul line in 11-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. It surpasses the previous record of eight which had been done twice previously, first from 1/29/92 – 2/16/92 and again from 1/19/20 – 2/3/20.
  • Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 12 games this season and in 28-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest such streak of his career.
  • Kyle Lowry is just two made three-point field goals shy of the 2,000th of his career, would become just the 12th player in NBA history to achieve the feat.
  • Miami: Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Omer Yurtseven , Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Impingement) – Dru Smith, Out, G League (Two-Way)
  • Charlotte: Not Yet Submitted
Miami HEAT CATEGORY OPPONENT
108.8 Points Per Game 108.2
109.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.4
.449 FG PCT. .441
.473 OPPONENT FG PCT. .462
.338 3-PT FG PCT. .333
.867 FT PCT. .709
40.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.9
43.2 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.8
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.8
8.25 STEALS PER GAME 7:38 a.m
13.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.2
17.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.9
2.75 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.69

