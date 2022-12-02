Gameday Rundown: Another Battle In Boston
Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics
- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday.
- Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year.
- The HEAT are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games.
- Miami and Boston will face off in consecutive games, after just playing each other on Wednesday. This marks as the fourth of eight occurrences this season in which the HEAT will play the same opponent in consecutive games, with six of those coming in Miami. They previously did so three times this season, splitting the two games against Toronto on 10/22 & 10/24, winning both games against Charlotte on 11/10 & 11/12 and also winning both games against Washington on 11/23 & 11 /25.
- Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in all 20 games he has appeared in this season and in 36-straight dating back to last season, marking as the second-longest streak of his career.
- Max Strus has already posted seven 20-point games this season, after doing so eight times all of last season.
- Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) – Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Tyler Herro, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Haywood Highsmith , Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) – Nikola Jovic, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Plantar Fasciitis) – Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Tendinosis) – Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury /Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) – Max Strus, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Impingement) – Gabe Vincent, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Effusion) – Omer Yurtseven, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle ; Surgery)
- Boston: Danilo Gallinari, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; ACL Repair) – Robert Williams III, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Surgery) – JD Davison, Out, G League (Two-Way)
|Miami HEAT
|CATEGORY
|OPPONENT
|109.0
|Points Per Game
|121.9
|110.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.3
|.451
|FG PCT.
|.498
|.473
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.471
|.338
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.408
|.851
|FT PCT.
|.853
|40.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.6
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.9
|24.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.5
|7:55 a.m
|STEALS PER GAME
|5.86
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.5
|16.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|3:45 a.m
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.14