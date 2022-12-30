Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men’s basketball vs. Western Michigan preview

Ranking No. 15 now in the AP Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team enters Friday’s Matchup against Western Michigan looking to win their fifth game in a row.

Having not played in two weeks because of weather concerns involving the Grambling State game, the Badgers are hoping to avoid a slow and finish off the 2022 portion of their schedule with a non-conference win.

With that in mind, here is a preview of Wisconsin versus Western Michigan to help prepare for Friday night’s matchup.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button