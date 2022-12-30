Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men’s basketball vs. Western Michigan preview

Ranking No. 15 now in the AP Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team enters Friday’s Matchup against Western Michigan looking to win their fifth game in a row.

Having not played in two weeks because of weather concerns involving the Grambling State game, the Badgers are hoping to avoid a slow and finish off the 2022 portion of their schedule with a non-conference win.

With that in mind, here is a preview of Wisconsin versus Western Michigan to help prepare for Friday night’s matchup.

Contents Game details and television information Series history Western Michigan season overview Top scorers The biggest question for Wisconsin Game notes

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (9-2 overall) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (4-8 overall)

Tip time is set for 7 pm CST at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on Big Ten Network+

Matt Lepay will have the call on 1310 WIBA

Live stats

Series history

Friday’s Matchup will mark the second time that Wisconsin and Western Michigan have played in men’s basketball. The Badgers won the only other meeting 80-68 all the way back in 1954. The head coach for Wisconsin at the time was Bud Foster, while the leading scorer was Dick Cable.

The Badgers are 41-12 all-time against teams from the MAC.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl shooting a three-pointer at the Kohl Center against Maryland. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Western Michigan season overview

The Broncos are under new leadership this season with former Marquette and Michigan State Assistant Dwayne Stephens now at head coach. So far this season, the results haven’t necessarily been there, as Western Michigan is just 4-8. The Broncos narrowly lost to Minnesota by one point in their opening game, and have additional losses to Valparaiso, Rice, Georgia Southern, Cleveland State, Dayton, Illinois-Chicago, and Iowa State.

Western Michigan has yet to play any conference games this season, but came to the Kohl Center with a 1-game winning streak after beating Siena Heights 61-41 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Broncos average 68 points per game and are led by senior guard Lamar Norman Jr. who averages over 18 points per contest.

Top scorers

Badger State

Tyler Wahl (F) : 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game

: 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game Chucky Hepburn (G) : 12 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game

: 12 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game Connor Essegian (G): 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game

Western Michigan

Lamar Norman Jr. (G) : 18.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game

: 18.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game Tray Maddox Jr. (G) : 10.5 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game

: 10.5 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game Titus Wright (F): 7.3 points, and 4.8 rebounds per game

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn taking his man off the dribble against Marquette at the Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question for Wisconsin

Between exams and the cancellation of the Grambling State game, the Wisconsin Badgers have not played in multiple weeks. While that has helped them rise in the polls, it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can jump right back into action without any rust.

Western Michigan has not been great this season, but in a late-December non-conference game where the team has not played against a different opponent in quite a while, there is a chance that Wisconsin could start a bit slow. The Badgers should be plenty fresh for Friday night’s game, but can they start fast and never look back against an inferior opponent?

Against Lehigh it took the team nearly an entire half to get comfortable, the hope has to be that it doesn’t take as long against the Broncos.

Game notes

The Badgers are currently 5-1 overall against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams, and have six wins over KenPo Top-100 teams.

Former Wisconsin guard Trevon Hughes is the Honorary Captain for UW.

Wisconsin is allowing 60.8 points per game this season. That number ranks third in the Big Ten, while the team ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten shooting 37% from three-point range.

The Badgers are No. 13 in the country in turnovers per game, averaging just 10.3 per game.

Connor Essegian is one of only five players to average 10 or more points in the first 11 games of a season as a freshman in the past 20 years at Wisconsin.

Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn Ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten in three-point percentage at over 48%.

