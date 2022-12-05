Gamecocks stay put in College Football Playoff rankings

South Carolina will soon begin its Bowl preparation as a top 20 team in the country as it was ranked No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) entered the CFP rankings at No. 19. That ranking was the highest CFP ranking in program history. The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back wins over top 10 opponents and are waiting to hear where they will head to for a Bowl game and who they will face off against.

In the Associated Press poll that was released on Sunday morning, the Gamecocks were ranked No. 20 which is where they were ranked in that poll last week.

Take a look at the full and final #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings upon completion of the 2022 college football season!

???? pic.twitter.com/SDupvlJ7XF — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2022

On an appearance on Marty & McGee on Saturday, head Coach Shane Beamer detailed what South Carolina’s last two wins meant for his team and the program.

“Huge. It’s not about me, it’s about the program and where we’re headed,” Beamer said. “It’s unbelievable. I told our players after the Florida game that they had a chance over the next two weeks to completely change everything with our program going forward. I’m really happy for them, really happy for our fans, especially for our win last week. I know how important that rivalry is for Gamecock fans everywhere. It’s been a special two weeks, but it’s just the beginning in my mind.”

The Gamecocks had some up and down moments during the 2022 season, but Beamer said they continued to stay the course and would go on to end the season with a bang as they upset Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks.

“It’s not that I didn’t stick to the plan, but there were some lean Moments this year – Missouri game, the way we played against Florida where it would be very easy to not scrap everything, but a lot of the stuff we’ re doing, maybe we need to tweak and adjust,” Beamer said. “We’re always tweaking and adjusting, but just Conviction that what we’re doing is working. We have great young men in this program. We’re judged on 12 Saturdays per year but understanding the process we have is working and continuing to give these guys an opportunity to be successful each and every week.”

Beamer and the Gamecocks will soon learn where they will play their final game of the 2022 season as the Bowl matchups are beginning to trickle in.