Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and South Carolina saw many of its former players take the field for their respective teams.
Tight end Hayden Hurst scored his first touchdown of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
Defensive back Jaycee Horn recorded another strong game as he tallied six tackles and one pass defended.
The Gamecocks saw two of their former players who were inactive on Sunday as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Bryan Edwards did not play for their respective teams.
The Gamecocks will have three of their former players square off on Monday night as wide receivers Deebo Samuel (49ers) and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (49ers) will face off against linebacker Ernest Jones and the Rams.
Fullback Adam Prentice was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Prentice was with the team for two years and was mainly used as a Blocker by the Saints.
Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed. The players are listed in order of years of experience.
Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: 1-for-1 is field goals, 4-for-4 is XPs
Week 3: 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 45
Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs
This season, Succop is 9-for-10 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.
Stephon Gilmore – CB, Indianapolis Colts
Week 4: One tackle
Week 3: Five tackles and one pass defended
Week 2: Five tackles and one pass defended
Week 1: Three tackles
This season, Gilmore has recorded 14 tackles. Gilmore is in his 11th year in the NFL.
Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins
Week 4: One tackle
Week 3: Three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended
Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown
This season, Ingram has tallied eight tackles and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.
Jadeveon Clowney – DE, Cleveland Browns
Week 4: Inactive
Week 3: Inactive
Week 2: Two tackles with one sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery
Week 1: Assisted on three tackles which included a 0.5 sack
This season, Clowney has recorded five tackles with 1.5 sacks. Clowney is in his ninth year in the NFL.
Mike Davis – RB, Baltimore Ravens
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Five carries for four yards
Week 1: Two carries for 11 yards
This season, Davis has run for 15 yards on seven carries. Davis is in his ninth year in the NFL.
AJ Cann – OL, Houston Texans
Week 4: Played guard
Week 3: Played guard
Week 2: Played guard
Week 1: Played guard
Cann has played in four games this season. Cann is in his eighth year in the NFL.
Damiere Byrd – WR, Atlanta Falcons
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Inactive
Week 2: Inactive
Week 1: Inactive
Byrd did not play in the Falcons’ first three games but made his first appearance in Week 4. Byrd is in his seventh year in the NFL.
Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: Three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown
Week 3: One catch for seven yards
Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards
Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards
This season, Hurst has recorded 104 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.
The Garnet Thor secures the TD ?? #TNF | ?? @NFLonPrime, @WCPO pic.twitter.com/sXbvthvV8t
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2022
Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4: One tackle, one forced fumble
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: One tackle
This season, Lammons has tallied two tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Rashad Fenton – CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4: Six tackles, one pass defended
Week 3: Five tackles
Week 2: Six tackles
Week 1: Four tackles
This season, Fenton has recorded 21 tackles and passes defended. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: Plays on Monday night
Week 3: Five receptions for 73 yards, five carries for six yards
Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four carries for 53 yards
Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown
This season, Samuel has caught 12 passes for 131 yards. He has also rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Keisean Nixon – CB, Green Bay Packers
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Seven tackles and forced one fumble
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: One tackle
This season, Nixon has recorded eight tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Dennis Daley – OL, Tennessee Titans
Week 4: Played tackle
Week 3: Played tackle
Week 2: Played tackle
Week 1: Played tackle
This season, Daley has played in four games. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings
Week 4: Five tackles
Week 3: One tackle
Week 2: Two tackles with one sack
Week 1: Two tackles with one sack
This season, Wonnum has recorded 10 tackles and two sacks. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: Plays on Monday night
Week 3: One tackle
Week 2: One tackle and one quarterback hurry
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Kinlaw has recorded two tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Bryan Edwards – WR, Atlanta Falcons
Week 4: Inactive
Week 3: Inactive
Week 2: One reception for two yards
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Edwards has caught one pass for two yards. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Jaycee Horn – CB, Carolina Panthers
Week 4: Six tackles and one pass defended
Week 3: Two tackles, one interception, three passes defended
Week 2: Three tackles
Week 1: Four tackles
This season, Horn has tallied 15 tackles, one interception and four passes defended. He is in his second year in the NFL.
Shi Smith – WR, Carolina Panthers
Week 4: Two punt returns for 28 yards
Week 3: Two catches for 22 yards, three punt returns for 22 yards
Week 2: One catch for two yards, two punt returns for 17 yards
Week 1: One catch for 12 yards
This season, Smith has caught four passes for 36 yards. Smith is in his second year in the NFL.
Ernest Jones – LB, Los Angeles Rams
Week 4: Plays on Monday night
Week 3: Five tackles
Week 2: 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss
Week 1: Five tackles
This season, Jones has tallied 22 tackles. Jones is in his second year in the NFL.
Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: Six tackles
Week 3: Two tackles
Week 2: One tackle
Week 1: Inactive
This season, Mukuamu has recorded nine tackles in three games played for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.
Kingsley Enagbare – LB, Green Bay Packers
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: Two tackles
This season, Enagbare has recorded two tackles. Enagbare is in his first year in the NFL.
Injured Reserve
Carlins Platel – Pittsburgh Steelers
Practice Squad
Zack Bailey – Los Angeles Chargers
Taylor Stallworth – Kansas City Chiefs
ZaQuandre White – Miami Dolphins
Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings
Kevin Harris – New England Patriots
Brandon Shell – Miami Dolphins