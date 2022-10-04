Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and South Carolina saw many of its former players take the field for their respective teams.

Tight end Hayden Hurst scored his first touchdown of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Defensive back Jaycee Horn recorded another strong game as he tallied six tackles and one pass defended.

The Gamecocks saw two of their former players who were inactive on Sunday as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Bryan Edwards did not play for their respective teams.

The Gamecocks will have three of their former players square off on Monday night as wide receivers Deebo Samuel (49ers) and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (49ers) will face off against linebacker Ernest Jones and the Rams.

Fullback Adam Prentice was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Prentice was with the team for two years and was mainly used as a Blocker by the Saints.

Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed. The players are listed in order of years of experience.

Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4: 1-for-1 is field goals, 4-for-4 is XPs

Week 3: 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 45

Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs

This season, Succop is 9-for-10 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.

Stephon Gilmore – CB, Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: One tackle

Week 3: Five tackles and one pass defended

Week 2: Five tackles and one pass defended

Week 1: Three tackles

This season, Gilmore has recorded 14 tackles. Gilmore is in his 11th year in the NFL.

Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins

Week 4: One tackle

Week 3: Three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended

Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown

This season, Ingram has tallied eight tackles and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney – DE, Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Inactive

Week 3: Inactive

Week 2: Two tackles with one sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery

Week 1: Assisted on three tackles which included a 0.5 sack

This season, Clowney has recorded five tackles with 1.5 sacks. Clowney is in his ninth year in the NFL.

Mike Davis – RB, Baltimore Ravens

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Five carries for four yards

Week 1: Two carries for 11 yards

This season, Davis has run for 15 yards on seven carries. Davis is in his ninth year in the NFL.

AJ Cann – OL, Houston Texans

Week 4: Played guard

Week 3: Played guard

Week 2: Played guard

Week 1: Played guard

Cann has played in four games this season. Cann is in his eighth year in the NFL.

Damiere Byrd – WR, Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Inactive

Week 2: Inactive

Week 1: Inactive

Byrd did not play in the Falcons’ first three games but made his first appearance in Week 4. Byrd is in his seventh year in the NFL.

Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: Three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown

Week 3: One catch for seven yards

Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards

Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards

This season, Hurst has recorded 104 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.

Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: One tackle, one forced fumble

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: One tackle

This season, Lammons has tallied two tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Rashad Fenton – CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: Six tackles, one pass defended

Week 3: Five tackles

Week 2: Six tackles

Week 1: Four tackles

This season, Fenton has recorded 21 tackles and passes defended. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: Plays on Monday night

Week 3: Five receptions for 73 yards, five carries for six yards

Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four carries for 53 yards

Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown

This season, Samuel has caught 12 passes for 131 yards. He has also rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Keisean Nixon – CB, Green Bay Packers

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Seven tackles and forced one fumble

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: One tackle

This season, Nixon has recorded eight tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Dennis Daley – OL, Tennessee Titans

Week 4: Played tackle

Week 3: Played tackle

Week 2: Played tackle

Week 1: Played tackle

This season, Daley has played in four games. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings

Week 4: Five tackles

Week 3: One tackle

Week 2: Two tackles with one sack

Week 1: Two tackles with one sack

This season, Wonnum has recorded 10 tackles and two sacks. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: Plays on Monday night

Week 3: One tackle

Week 2: One tackle and one quarterback hurry

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Kinlaw has recorded two tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Bryan Edwards – WR, Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Inactive

Week 3: Inactive

Week 2: One reception for two yards

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Edwards has caught one pass for two yards. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn – CB, Carolina Panthers

Week 4: Six tackles and one pass defended

Week 3: Two tackles, one interception, three passes defended

Week 2: Three tackles

Week 1: Four tackles

This season, Horn has tallied 15 tackles, one interception and four passes defended. He is in his second year in the NFL.

Shi Smith – WR, Carolina Panthers

Week 4: Two punt returns for 28 yards

Week 3: Two catches for 22 yards, three punt returns for 22 yards

Week 2: One catch for two yards, two punt returns for 17 yards

Week 1: One catch for 12 yards

This season, Smith has caught four passes for 36 yards. Smith is in his second year in the NFL.

Ernest Jones – LB, Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: Plays on Monday night

Week 3: Five tackles

Week 2: 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss

Week 1: Five tackles

This season, Jones has tallied 22 tackles. Jones is in his second year in the NFL.

Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Six tackles

Week 3: Two tackles

Week 2: One tackle

Week 1: Inactive

This season, Mukuamu has recorded nine tackles in three games played for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.

Kingsley Enagbare – LB, Green Bay Packers

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: Two tackles

This season, Enagbare has recorded two tackles. Enagbare is in his first year in the NFL.

Injured Reserve

Carlins Platel – Pittsburgh Steelers

Practice Squad

Zack Bailey – Los Angeles Chargers

Taylor Stallworth – Kansas City Chiefs

ZaQuandre White – Miami Dolphins

Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Harris – New England Patriots

Brandon Shell – Miami Dolphins