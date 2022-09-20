Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 2
It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and South Carolina once again had a number of its former players suit up for their respective NFL teams.
On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. Two former Gamecocks played for the Chiefs and one of them recorded a strong outing for the team. Defensive back Rashad Fenton tallied six tackles against the Chargers and now has 10 tackles on the season. Fellow defensive back Chris Lammons also played on Thursday night but did not record any stats.
On Sunday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had a nice day which included forcing a fumble and recovering it on his own.
Linebacker Ernest Joneswho is in his second year in the NFL, led the Los Angeles Rams in tackles on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as he recorded 12 total tackles.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues to do it all for the San Francisco 49ers as he caught five passes for 44 yards and ran the ball four times for 53 yards.
There will be two former Gamecocks who will be suiting up for their respective teams on Monday night. Linebacker DJ Wonnum (Vikings) and offensive lineman Dennis Daley (Titans) will both take the field on Monday.
Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed. The players are listed in order of years of experience.
Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs
This season, Succop is 6-for-7 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.
Stephon Gilmore – CB, Indianapolis Colts
Week 2: Five tackles and one pass defended
Week 1: Three tackles
This season, Gilmore has recorded eight tackles. Gilmore is in his 11th year in the NFL.
Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins
Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended
Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown
This season, Ingram has tallied four tackles and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.
Jadeveon Clowney – DE, Cleveland Browns
Week 2: Two tackles with one sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery
Week 1: Assisted on three tackles which included a 0.5 sack
This season, Clowney has recorded five tackles with 1.5 sacks. Clowney is in his ninth year in the NFL.
this defense isn’t clowning around
??: #NYJvsCLE is CBS
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5tBLYXUhpL pic.twitter.com/xs3Oa9pPKr
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 18, 2022
Mike Davis – RB, Baltimore Ravens
Week 2: Five carries for four yards
Week 1: Two carries for 11 yards
This season, Davis has run for 15 yards on seven carries. Davis is in his ninth year in the NFL.
AJ Cann – OL, Houston Texans
Week 2: Played guard
Week 1: Played guard
Cann has played in two games this season. Cann is in his eighth year in the NFL.
Damiere Byrd – WR, Atlanta Falcons
Week 2: Inactive
Week 1: Inactive
Byrd has not played in the Falcons’ first two games. Byrd is in his seventh year in the NFL.
Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards
Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards
This season, Hurst has recorded 70 receiving yards on 10 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.
Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: One tackle
This season, Lammons has tallied one tackle. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Rashad Fenton – CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2: Six tackles
Week 1: Four tackles
This season, Fenton has recorded 10 tackles. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four Rushes for 53 yards
Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown
This season, Samuel has caught seven passes for 58 yards. He has also rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Keisean Nixon– CB, Green Bay Packers
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: One tackle
This season, Nixon has recorded one tackle. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Dennis Daley – OL, Tennessee Titans
Week 2: Plays on Monday night
Week 1: Played tackle
Daley is in his fourth year in the NFL.
DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: Plays on Monday night
Week 1: Two tackles with one sack
Wonnum is in his third year in the NFL.
Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: One tackle and one hit on the quarterback
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Kinlaw has recorded one tackle and one hit on the quarterback. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Bryan Edwards – WR, Atlanta Falcons
Week 2: One reception for two yards
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Edwards has caught one pass for two yards. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Jaycee Horn – CB, Carolina Panthers
Week 2: Three tackles
Week 1: Four tackles
This season, Horn has tallied seven tackles. He is in his second year in the NFL.
Shi Smith – WR, Carolina Panthers
Week 2: One catch for two yards, two punt returns for 17 yards
Week 1: One catch for 12 yards
This season, Smith has caught two passes for 14 yards. Smith is in his second year in the NFL.
Adam Prentice – FB, New Orleans Saints
Week 2: One catch for two yards
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Prentice has caught one pass for two yards. Prentice is in his second year in the NFL.
Ernest Jones – LB, Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss
Week 1: Five tackles
This season, Jones has tallied 17 tackles. Jones is in his second year in the NFL.
Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: One tackle
Week 1: Inactive
This season, Mukuamu has recorded one tackle in one game played for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.
Kingsley Enagbare– LB, Green Bay Packers
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: Two tackles
This season, Enagbare has recorded two tackles. Enagbare is in his first year in the NFL.
Injured Reserve
Carlins Platel – Pittsburgh Steelers
Practice Squad
Zack Bailey – Los Angeles Chargers
Taylor Stallworth – Kansas City Chiefs
ZaQuandre White – Miami Dolphins
Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings
Kevin Harris – New England Patriots