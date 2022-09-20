Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and South Carolina once again had a number of its former players suit up for their respective NFL teams.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. Two former Gamecocks played for the Chiefs and one of them recorded a strong outing for the team. Defensive back Rashad Fenton tallied six tackles against the Chargers and now has 10 tackles on the season. Fellow defensive back Chris Lammons also played on Thursday night but did not record any stats.

On Sunday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had a nice day which included forcing a fumble and recovering it on his own.

Linebacker Ernest Joneswho is in his second year in the NFL, led the Los Angeles Rams in tackles on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as he recorded 12 total tackles.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues to do it all for the San Francisco 49ers as he caught five passes for 44 yards and ran the ball four times for 53 yards.

There will be two former Gamecocks who will be suiting up for their respective teams on Monday night. Linebacker DJ Wonnum (Vikings) and offensive lineman Dennis Daley (Titans) will both take the field on Monday.

Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed. The players are listed in order of years of experience.

Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs

This season, Succop is 6-for-7 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.

Stephon Gilmore – CB, Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: Five tackles and one pass defended

Week 1: Three tackles

This season, Gilmore has recorded eight tackles. Gilmore is in his 11th year in the NFL.

Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended

Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown

This season, Ingram has tallied four tackles and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney – DE, Cleveland Browns

Week 2: Two tackles with one sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery

Week 1: Assisted on three tackles which included a 0.5 sack

This season, Clowney has recorded five tackles with 1.5 sacks. Clowney is in his ninth year in the NFL.

this defense isn’t clowning around ??: #NYJvsCLE is CBS

??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5tBLYXUhpL pic.twitter.com/xs3Oa9pPKr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 18, 2022

Mike Davis – RB, Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Five carries for four yards

Week 1: Two carries for 11 yards

This season, Davis has run for 15 yards on seven carries. Davis is in his ninth year in the NFL.

AJ Cann – OL, Houston Texans

Week 2: Played guard

Week 1: Played guard

Cann has played in two games this season. Cann is in his eighth year in the NFL.

Damiere Byrd – WR, Atlanta Falcons

Week 2: Inactive

Week 1: Inactive

Byrd has not played in the Falcons’ first two games. Byrd is in his seventh year in the NFL.

Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards

Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards

This season, Hurst has recorded 70 receiving yards on 10 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.

Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: One tackle

This season, Lammons has tallied one tackle. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Rashad Fenton – CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: Six tackles

Week 1: Four tackles

This season, Fenton has recorded 10 tackles. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four Rushes for 53 yards

Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown

This season, Samuel has caught seven passes for 58 yards. He has also rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Keisean Nixon– CB, Green Bay Packers



Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: One tackle

This season, Nixon has recorded one tackle. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Dennis Daley – OL, Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Plays on Monday night

Week 1: Played tackle

Daley is in his fourth year in the NFL.

DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: Plays on Monday night

Week 1: Two tackles with one sack

Wonnum is in his third year in the NFL.

Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: One tackle and one hit on the quarterback

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Kinlaw has recorded one tackle and one hit on the quarterback. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Bryan Edwards – WR, Atlanta Falcons

Week 2: One reception for two yards

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Edwards has caught one pass for two yards. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn – CB, Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Three tackles

Week 1: Four tackles

This season, Horn has tallied seven tackles. He is in his second year in the NFL.

Shi Smith – WR, Carolina Panthers

Week 2: One catch for two yards, two punt returns for 17 yards

Week 1: One catch for 12 yards

This season, Smith has caught two passes for 14 yards. Smith is in his second year in the NFL.

Adam Prentice – FB, New Orleans Saints

Week 2: One catch for two yards

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Prentice has caught one pass for two yards. Prentice is in his second year in the NFL.

Ernest Jones – LB, Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss

Week 1: Five tackles

This season, Jones has tallied 17 tackles. Jones is in his second year in the NFL.

Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: One tackle

Week 1: Inactive

This season, Mukuamu has recorded one tackle in one game played for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.

Kingsley Enagbare– LB, Green Bay Packers

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: Two tackles

This season, Enagbare has recorded two tackles. Enagbare is in his first year in the NFL.

Injured Reserve

Carlins Platel – Pittsburgh Steelers

Practice Squad

Zack Bailey – Los Angeles Chargers

Taylor Stallworth – Kansas City Chiefs

ZaQuandre White – Miami Dolphins

Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Harris – New England Patriots