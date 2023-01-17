Gamecocks in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend has come to an end and multiple former South Carolina players took the field in hopes of helping their team get their first playoff win.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was Stellar in the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The former Gamecocks’ receiver led the 49ers in receiving with six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. He would also carry the ball three times for 32 yards.

The Gamecocks did have a few players who did not play for their respective teams due to injury as Offensive lineman Brandon Shell did not play for the Dolphins on Sunday while running back Rico Dowdle remained on the injured reserve list where he has been for a majority of the season.

Defensive back Chris Lammons and the Kansas City Chiefs had a bye week after earning the top seed in AFC.

Defensive back Israel Mukuamu turned in a solid performance in the Dallas Cowboys win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening. In the win, Mukuamu tallied four tackles with two pass breakups.

Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed during the first round of the playoffs. The players are listed in order of years of experience.

Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Wild Card Weekend: Did not record any stats

Week 18: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 17: 1-for-3 on field goals, 1-for-2 on XPs

Week 16: 4-for-4 is field goals, 1-for-1 is XPs

Week 15: 1-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 14: 0-for-1 on field goals, 1-for-1 on XPs

Week 13: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 12: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 11: BYE

Week 10: 0-for-1 on field goals, 3-for-3 on XPs

Week 9: 3-for-4 are field goals, 1-for-1 are XPs

Week 8: 3-for-3 is field goals, 1-for-1 is XPs

Week 7: 1-for-1 on field goals

Week 6: 4-for-4 on field goals

Week 5: 2-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on XPs

Week 4: 1-for-1 is field goals, 4-for-4 is XPs

Week 3: 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 45

Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs

Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs

This season, Succop is 31-for-37 on field goals and 24-for-25 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.

Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins

Super Wild Card Weekend: Two tackles

Week 18: One tackle

Week 17: One tackle

Week 16: Did not record any stats

Week 15: Did not record any stats

Week 14: Did not record any stats

Week 13: One sack

Week 12: Two tackles

Week 11: BYE

Week 10: Two tackles with one sack

Week 9: Two tackles with one sack

Week 8: One tackle

Week 7: One tackle

Week 6: Did not record any stats

Week 5: One tackle

Week 4: One tackle

Week 3: Three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended

Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown

This season, Ingram has tallied 22 tackles with six sacks and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.

Brandon Shell – T, Miami Dolphins

Super Wild Card Weekend: Inactive

Week 18: Played tackle

Week 17: Played tackle

Week 16: Played tackle

Week 15: Played tackle

Week 14: Played tackle

Week 13: Played tackle

Week 12: Played tackle

Week 11: BYE

Week 10: Played tackle

Week 9: Played tackle

Week 8: Played tackle

Week 7: Played tackle

Week 6: Played tackle

Week 5: Played tackle

Shell was elevated from the Dolphins practice squad prior to Week 5. Shell is in his seventh year in the NFL.

Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Super Wild Card Weekend: Four receptions for 45 yards

Week 18: Four receptions for 14 yards

Week 17: Two receptions for 25 yards (Game was suspended in the first quarter)

Week 16: Inactive

Week 15: Inactive

Week 14: Inactive

Week 13: Two receptions for 12 yards

Week 12: Six receptions for 57 yards

Week 11: Two receptions for 28 yards

Week 10: BYE

Week 9: Five receptions for 35 yards

Week 8: Four receptions for 42 yards

Week 7: Six receptions for 48 yards

Week 6: Three receptions for 21 yards

Week 5: Six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown

Week 4: Three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown

Week 3: One catch for seven yards

Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards

Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards

This season, Hurst has recorded 459 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.

Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Wild Card Weekend: BYE

Week 18: Did not record any stats

Week 17: Did not record any stats

Week 16: Did not record any stats

Week 15: One tackle

Week 14: Did not record any stats

Week 13: Did not record any stats

Week 12: Did not record any stats

Week 11: Inactive

Week 10: Did not record any stats (left the game and was put into concussion protocol)

Week 9: One tackle

Week 8: BYE

Week 7: Two tackles

Week 6: Did not record any stats

Week 5: Did not record any stats

Week 4: One tackle, one forced fumble

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Did not record any stats

Week 1: One tackle

This season, Lammons has tallied six tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers

Super Wild Card Weekend: Six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown, three carries for 32 yards

Week 18: Two receptions for 20 yards, one rush for four yards

Week 17: Inactive

Week 16: Inactive

Week 15: Inactive

Week 14: Four receptions for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and one touchdown

Week 13: Six receptions for 58 yards, four carries for five yards

Week 12: Three receptions for 43 yards

Week 11: Three receptions for 57 yards, three carries for 37 yards and one touchdown

Week 10: Two receptions for 24 yards, four carries for 27 yards

Week 9: BYE

Week 8: Inactive

Week 7: Five receptions for 42 yards, One carry for two yards

Week 6: Seven receptions for 79 yards, two carries for 11 yards

Week 5: Two receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown, Two carries for 12 yards

Week 4: Six receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, Two carries for two yards

Week 3: Five receptions for 73 yards, five carries for six yards

Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four carries for 53 yards

Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown

This season, Samuel has caught 62 passes for 765 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.

DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings

Super Wild Card Weekend: Two tackles

Week 18: Two tackles

Week 17: Three tackles

Week 16: One tackle with 0.5 sack

Week 15: Three tackles

Week 14: One tackle

Week 13: Three tackles

Week 12: Did not record any stats

Week 11: Five tackles

Week 10: Two tackles

Week 9: One sack

Week 8: Three tackles

Week 7: BYE

Week 6: Inactive

Week 5: Two tackles with 0.5 sack and forced one fumble

Week 4: Five tackles

Week 3: One tackle

Week 2: Two tackles with one sack

Week 1: Two tackles with one sack

This season, Wonnum has recorded 41 tackles and 4.0 sacks. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys

Super Wild Card Weekend: Inactive

Week 18: Inactive

Week 17: Inactive

Week 16: Inactive

Week 15: Inactive

Week 14: Inactive

Week 13: Inactive

Week 12: Inactive

Week 11: Inactive

Week 10: Inactive

Week 9: BYE

Week 8: Inactive

Week 7: Inactive

Week 6: Inactive

Week 5: Did not record any stats

Week 4: Did not record any stats

Week 3: Did not record any stats

Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense and is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was placed on the injured reserve in Week 6. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers

Super Wild Card Weekend: One tackle

Week 18: One tackle

Week 17: Did not record any stats

Week 16: One tackle

Week 15: Inactive

Week 14: Inactive

Week 13: Inactive

Week 12: Inactive

Week 11: Inactive

Week 10: Inactive

Week 9: BYE

Week 8: Inactive

Week 7: Inactive

Week 6: Inactive

Week 5: Inactive

Week 4: Did not play

Week 3: One tackle

Week 2: One tackle and one quarterback hurry

Week 1: Did not record any stats

This season, Kinlaw has recorded five tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is in his third year in the NFL.

Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys

Super Wild Card Weekend: Four tackles and two pass breakups

Week 18: Inactive

Week 17: Did not record any stats

Week 16: Two tackles

Week 15: Did not record any stats

Week 14: One interception

Week 13: One tackle

Week 12: Did not record any stats

Week 11: One tackle

Week 10: Did not record any stats

Week 9: BYE

Week 8: Three tackles

Week 7: Did not record any stats

Week 6: Did not record any stats

Week 5: Did not record any stats

Week 4: Six tackles

Week 3: Two tackles

Week 2: One tackle

Week 1: Inactive

This season, Mukuamu has recorded 20 tackles for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.