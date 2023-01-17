Gamecocks in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
Super Wild Card Weekend has come to an end and multiple former South Carolina players took the field in hopes of helping their team get their first playoff win.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was Stellar in the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The former Gamecocks’ receiver led the 49ers in receiving with six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. He would also carry the ball three times for 32 yards.
The Gamecocks did have a few players who did not play for their respective teams due to injury as Offensive lineman Brandon Shell did not play for the Dolphins on Sunday while running back Rico Dowdle remained on the injured reserve list where he has been for a majority of the season.
Defensive back Chris Lammons and the Kansas City Chiefs had a bye week after earning the top seed in AFC.
Defensive back Israel Mukuamu turned in a solid performance in the Dallas Cowboys win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening. In the win, Mukuamu tallied four tackles with two pass breakups.
Below are more specifics on how the rest of the Gamecocks in the NFL performed during the first round of the playoffs. The players are listed in order of years of experience.
Ryan Succop – K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Wild Card Weekend: Did not record any stats
Week 18: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 17: 1-for-3 on field goals, 1-for-2 on XPs
Week 16: 4-for-4 is field goals, 1-for-1 is XPs
Week 15: 1-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 14: 0-for-1 on field goals, 1-for-1 on XPs
Week 13: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 12: 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 11: BYE
Week 10: 0-for-1 on field goals, 3-for-3 on XPs
Week 9: 3-for-4 are field goals, 1-for-1 are XPs
Week 8: 3-for-3 is field goals, 1-for-1 is XPs
Week 7: 1-for-1 on field goals
Week 6: 4-for-4 on field goals
Week 5: 2-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on XPs
Week 4: 1-for-1 is field goals, 4-for-4 is XPs
Week 3: 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 45
Week 2: 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on XPs
Week 1: 4-for-5 on field goals with a long of 47. 1-for-1 on XPs
This season, Succop is 31-for-37 on field goals and 24-for-25 on extra points. He is in his 14th year in the NFL.
Melvin Ingram – LB, Miami Dolphins
Super Wild Card Weekend: Two tackles
Week 18: One tackle
Week 17: One tackle
Week 16: Did not record any stats
Week 15: Did not record any stats
Week 14: Did not record any stats
Week 13: One sack
Week 12: Two tackles
Week 11: BYE
Week 10: Two tackles with one sack
Week 9: Two tackles with one sack
Week 8: One tackle
Week 7: One tackle
Week 6: Did not record any stats
Week 5: One tackle
Week 4: One tackle
Week 3: Three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Week 2: Two tackles with one tackle for loss, one pass defended
Week 1: Two tackles, fumble recovery for a touchdown
This season, Ingram has tallied 22 tackles with six sacks and has recovered one fumble for a touchdown. Ingram is in his 11th year in the NFL.
Brandon Shell – T, Miami Dolphins
Super Wild Card Weekend: Inactive
Week 18: Played tackle
Week 17: Played tackle
Week 16: Played tackle
Week 15: Played tackle
Week 14: Played tackle
Week 13: Played tackle
Week 12: Played tackle
Week 11: BYE
Week 10: Played tackle
Week 9: Played tackle
Week 8: Played tackle
Week 7: Played tackle
Week 6: Played tackle
Week 5: Played tackle
Shell was elevated from the Dolphins practice squad prior to Week 5. Shell is in his seventh year in the NFL.
Hayden Hurst – TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Super Wild Card Weekend: Four receptions for 45 yards
Week 18: Four receptions for 14 yards
Week 17: Two receptions for 25 yards (Game was suspended in the first quarter)
Week 16: Inactive
Week 15: Inactive
Week 14: Inactive
Week 13: Two receptions for 12 yards
Week 12: Six receptions for 57 yards
Week 11: Two receptions for 28 yards
Week 10: BYE
Week 9: Five receptions for 35 yards
Week 8: Four receptions for 42 yards
Week 7: Six receptions for 48 yards
Week 6: Three receptions for 21 yards
Week 5: Six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown
Week 4: Three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown
Week 3: One catch for seven yards
Week 2: Five catches for 24 yards
Week 1: Five catches for 46 yards
This season, Hurst has recorded 459 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions. He is in his fifth year in the NFL.
Chris Lammons – CB, Kansas City Chiefs
Super Wild Card Weekend: BYE
Week 18: Did not record any stats
Week 17: Did not record any stats
Week 16: Did not record any stats
Week 15: One tackle
Week 14: Did not record any stats
Week 13: Did not record any stats
Week 12: Did not record any stats
Week 11: Inactive
Week 10: Did not record any stats (left the game and was put into concussion protocol)
Week 9: One tackle
Week 8: BYE
Week 7: Two tackles
Week 6: Did not record any stats
Week 5: Did not record any stats
Week 4: One tackle, one forced fumble
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Did not record any stats
Week 1: One tackle
This season, Lammons has tallied six tackles and forced one fumble. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
Deebo Samuel – WR, San Francisco 49ers
Super Wild Card Weekend: Six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown, three carries for 32 yards
Week 18: Two receptions for 20 yards, one rush for four yards
Week 17: Inactive
Week 16: Inactive
Week 15: Inactive
Week 14: Four receptions for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and one touchdown
Week 13: Six receptions for 58 yards, four carries for five yards
Week 12: Three receptions for 43 yards
Week 11: Three receptions for 57 yards, three carries for 37 yards and one touchdown
Week 10: Two receptions for 24 yards, four carries for 27 yards
Week 9: BYE
Week 8: Inactive
Week 7: Five receptions for 42 yards, One carry for two yards
Week 6: Seven receptions for 79 yards, two carries for 11 yards
Week 5: Two receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown, Two carries for 12 yards
Week 4: Six receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, Two carries for two yards
Week 3: Five receptions for 73 yards, five carries for six yards
Week 2: Five receptions for 44 yards, four carries for 53 yards
Week 1: Two receptions for 14 yards, eight carries for 52 yards and one touchdown
This season, Samuel has caught 62 passes for 765 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. He is in his fourth year in the NFL.
DEEBO SAMUEL 74-YARD TOUCHDOWN. @49ers is ??@19problemz #SuperWildCard
??: #SEAvsSF is FOX
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/XezJsSHF4B
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
DJ Wonnum – LB, Minnesota Vikings
Super Wild Card Weekend: Two tackles
Week 18: Two tackles
Week 17: Three tackles
Week 16: One tackle with 0.5 sack
Week 15: Three tackles
Week 14: One tackle
Week 13: Three tackles
Week 12: Did not record any stats
Week 11: Five tackles
Week 10: Two tackles
Week 9: One sack
Week 8: Three tackles
Week 7: BYE
Week 6: Inactive
Week 5: Two tackles with 0.5 sack and forced one fumble
Week 4: Five tackles
Week 3: One tackle
Week 2: Two tackles with one sack
Week 1: Two tackles with one sack
This season, Wonnum has recorded 41 tackles and 4.0 sacks. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Rico Dowdle – RB, Dallas Cowboys
Super Wild Card Weekend: Inactive
Week 18: Inactive
Week 17: Inactive
Week 16: Inactive
Week 15: Inactive
Week 14: Inactive
Week 13: Inactive
Week 12: Inactive
Week 11: Inactive
Week 10: Inactive
Week 9: BYE
Week 8: Inactive
Week 7: Inactive
Week 6: Inactive
Week 5: Did not record any stats
Week 4: Did not record any stats
Week 3: Did not record any stats
Week 2: Recorded one tackle on special teams
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Dowdle has not recorded a carry for the Cowboys’ offense and is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was placed on the injured reserve in Week 6. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Javon Kinlaw – DT, San Francisco 49ers
Super Wild Card Weekend: One tackle
Week 18: One tackle
Week 17: Did not record any stats
Week 16: One tackle
Week 15: Inactive
Week 14: Inactive
Week 13: Inactive
Week 12: Inactive
Week 11: Inactive
Week 10: Inactive
Week 9: BYE
Week 8: Inactive
Week 7: Inactive
Week 6: Inactive
Week 5: Inactive
Week 4: Did not play
Week 3: One tackle
Week 2: One tackle and one quarterback hurry
Week 1: Did not record any stats
This season, Kinlaw has recorded five tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is in his third year in the NFL.
Israel Mukuamu – Safety, Dallas Cowboys
Super Wild Card Weekend: Four tackles and two pass breakups
Week 18: Inactive
Week 17: Did not record any stats
Week 16: Two tackles
Week 15: Did not record any stats
Week 14: One interception
Week 13: One tackle
Week 12: Did not record any stats
Week 11: One tackle
Week 10: Did not record any stats
Week 9: BYE
Week 8: Three tackles
Week 7: Did not record any stats
Week 6: Did not record any stats
Week 5: Did not record any stats
Week 4: Six tackles
Week 3: Two tackles
Week 2: One tackle
Week 1: Inactive
This season, Mukuamu has recorded 20 tackles for the Cowboys. Mukuamu is in his second year in the NFL.