Gamecocks DB declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

South Carolina defensive back Devon Reed has announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Reed, who transferred to South Carolina prior to this season after starting his collegiate career at Central Michigan, played in 11 games this season for the Gamecocks.

In those 11 games, Reed tallied 39 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup. His best game statistically this season came against Missouri as he recorded six tackles with one tackle for a loss.

Here is what Reed said in his post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for gifting me the talent and opportunity to play football.

To my family and friends, thank you for your endless love, support and encouragement. Nothing goes unnoticed and I appreciate all of you more than you know.

To Coach Bono and Coach Collins, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play college football at CMU. Thank you for believing in me and teaching me Lifelong Lessons on and off the field. I am forever indebted.

To Coach Beamer, Coach White, and Coach Gray thank you for the opportunity to play college football at the University of South Carolina. I am forever grateful for your time and dedication to develop me as a player.

To my teammates, past and present, thank you for the Everlasting Memories and friendships.

Finally, after much consideration and prayer, I am formally announcing that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Here is more on Reed from his bio on Gamecocksonline…

Graduate transfer from Central Michigan who enrolled in January… was a four-year starter for the Chippewas… adds a veteran, mature voice to the room… has appeared in 43 games, including 41 starts over the past four seasons… collected 287 tackles and three interceptions from his safety position.

2021 (Redshirt Senior)

Earned second-team All-MAC honors from the league’s coaches and Phil Steele… helped Central Michigan to a 9-4 record… started all 12 games in the regular season at safety… did not appear in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl win over Washington State… recorded 74 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, six pass breakups, a sack, a blocked kick and a fumble recovery for the Chippewas… logged a career-high 16 tackles against Northern Illinois… had 1.5 tackles for loss against Missouri… logged a sack versus Ohio… interceptions came against LSU (a pick-six) and Ball State… coached by Jim McElwain.

2020 (Redshirt Junior)

Earned third-team All-MAC honors… named to Phil Steele All-MAC fourth team and Honorable mention All-MAC from ProFootballFocus… started all six games at safety… tied for second on the team with 42 tackles and was third on the team with 24 Solo stops… made a season-high 11 tackles vs. Western Michigan… had eight tackles vs. Ohio… credited with seven Solo stops vs. both Ohio and Western Michigan… first career INT came at Eastern Michigan.

2019 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Played in 13 games, starting 12… named a game Captain against Eastern Michigan… recorded 74 total tackles, including 49 solos… recorded a season-high 11 tackles at Bowling Green… made 10 tackles, including a season-high seven solos, vs. Eastern Michigan.

2018 (Redshirt Freshman)

Started in 11 of 12 games… ranked second on the team with 97 tackles… credited with three pass breakups… had 10 or more tackles in four games… logged 14 tackles, including 11 solos, and returning a fumble 20 yards for a score in the season-opener against Kentucky… both Solo tackles and total tackles were career highs… named MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Wildcats… made 11 stops at Toledo… tallied 10 tackles, eight of them solos, vs. Bowling Green…credited with 10 tackles at Michigan State…made nine tackles vs. both Kansas and Eastern Michigan.

2017 (Freshman)

Redshirted in his first year at Central Michigan… did not see any game action.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Belleville (Mich.) High School in 2017… helped the Tigers to a 7-3 record as a senior… coached by Jermain Crowell… ranked 37th on the Detroit Free Press Fab 50 and 41st on Detroit News Blue Chip list… ranked No . 129 among safeties in the country by 247Sports Composite.

PERSONAL

Devon Keshawn Reed was born February 19, 1999… earned a degree from Central Michigan.