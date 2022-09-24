Game-winning field goal erases poor red zone play, 3rd quarter in 22-20 win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With five minutes and 51 seconds, Syracuse had plenty of time to execute a designed drive. There wasn’t an urgency to retake the momentum. Garrett Shrader could work behind a more advanced Offensive line as he made his way down the field.

Shrader trotted out to the 25-yard line and began a near-perfectly executed symphony of a final, game-winning drive. A 10 yard pass to Oronde Gadsden for the first down. Then a pass to Sean Tucker, who was all alone on the left side running a wheel route, moved them up some more. But a 12 yard sack was immediately erased by a 12 yard run from Shrader.

With less than two minutes to go, Shrader and the Orange found themselves in the red zone, a place that had bugged them throughout the game. But Shrader didn’t need to make his reads, it didn’t even matter that he was sacked two plays before.

Andre Szmyt jogged out to the 31-yard line. A third Power 5 win and a 4-0 start rode on his leg as he lined up and extended his arms. The Orange needed Szmyt to continue his perfection. His kick could erase that abysmal third quarter, that Courtney Jackson fumble and the first interception of the season for Garrett Shrader. A new holder, as Justin Barron had been thrown out for targeting earlier in the game, spun the ball around, laces out, for Szmyt. Like he’d done four times before on Friday night, he roped it through the uprights to give Syracuse a 22-20 lead with just 1:14 to go.







Shrader replicated his success from the second half of last week’s game, riding the wave of the game winning throw into Friday night’s contest against UVA. At least, until the Orange got into the red zone. Then, the missed chances, stagnant hips and wide open receivers that weren’t targeted piled up. Instead of 18 points, it was nine by way of Szmyt, who went 5-for-5. His final kick gave the Orange (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) their fourth win of the season, defeating Virginia (3-2, 0-1 ACC).

Syracuse’s offense had done almost everything to perfection throughout the first half. The reason Robert Anae made a name for himself, establishing Virginia as an Offensive Powerhouse in the process, slammed himself right back in the Cavaliers’ face. The patient dual-threat quarterback that Jason Beck had helped invent with Brennan Armstrong wreaked havoc on UVA in the form of Shrader.

Even after taking a huge blindside sack from Butler, who swung around the Horn and beat Matthew Bergeron, Shrader had two chances to bring the Orange’s first half lead to 20. They missed both. Jackson motioned in from the left hash, settling down as the ball was snapped next to Oronde Gadsden. Anae used the pre-snap motion to set up a bunch of sets numerous times Friday night, just as he did during SU’s first three games.

Shrader had Gadsden, who seamlessly executed a dead-leg cut, on a fade route. They beat out his man within two seconds, and had Shrader seen it. Instead, Shrader had his back turned, and the pocket collapsed around him to force a scramble right. Despite the blown play, and a missed opportunity to go up by three possessions at the end of the second half, neither Anae nor Dino Babers reacted. On the next play, Positioning another bunch set on the left side, Tucker Bled out to the middle behind Trebor Pena.

The pair ran the exact same route before Tucker cut in and Pena leaked outside to the left. A wide open Pena spun around to see Tucker get hit from behind as he tried to catch the short throw, which ultimately fell to the ground.

The freight train of Anae’s offense continued to barrel throughout Friday night. It’d eaten up Louisville and UConn, also edging out Purdue. Then, minutes after kickoff, it stormed ahead — the coal of three receiver sets and pre-snap motions fueled an Unstoppable machine.

Syracuse only needed 40 yards on its first drive to go up by a touchdown. Pena had taken the opening kickoff out of the two yard line, finding a seam up the left side. They shoved Brendan Farrell at the 40, scampering another 20 yards to set up one of the ACC’s top offenses. Two plays later, SU was in the red zone.

Garrett Shrader needed three seconds before a large hole on the right side of his pocket opened up. Darting through it, he dashed to the right to avoid free safety Lex Long and pedaled into the endzone for his first of two touchdowns.

But that freight train derailed when it got down inside the 20-yard line. Receivers got open, and the mobile Shrader even danced around a few times to try and find some open man. It just wasn’t enough for six points much of the time.

Shrader’s pocket was hardly clean Friday night as Virginia’s six sacks were the most Shrader had encountered this season. Unable to operate for any sort of time, Shrader had to speed up his reads or bail on the passing play quicker. But since he already had trouble going to the correct read against a talented Virginia secondary, Shrader floundered when under pressure to put a game out of UVA’s reach during the second half.

Had Shrader not missed a read on a 3rd-and-long from the edge of the red zone, the Orange would have had plenty of breathing room to allow another UVA touchdown on its second possession of the third quarter. Szmyt effortlessly put the ensuing 32-yard field goal through the uprights, but instead of 20-0, it was a two possession game.

Shrader began forcing passes, first to Jackson, who was hit so hard it jarred the ball loose. Shrader’s errand passes and a near-invisible run game backed the Orange up to third and long. On a 3rd-and-9, Shrader converted on a post route to Damien Alford. Then it was a 3rd-and-18. Shrader had Tucker wide open in the flat, but wanted more.

Still, Shrader was hit and spun to the ground. But once again, the mistakes, like those committed against Purdue, evaporated with the heroic, perfectionist leg of Szmyt.