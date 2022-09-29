Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game

SALT LAKE CITY—It’s Homecoming Week for the University of Utah, as the 12th-ranked Utes (3-1) welcome the 3-1 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at 12 pm at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arrive early and be in your seats to get loud and create the home-field advantage when the Utes take the field before kickoff for this Pac-12 showdown!

Game Themes: Homecoming and Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration: Fifty Years Forward

Homecoming —The University concludes its annual Homecoming festivities with Saturday’s football game against Oregon State. The Homecoming royalty will be introduced on the field at halftime.

—The University concludes its annual Homecoming festivities with Saturday’s football game against Oregon State. The Homecoming royalty will be introduced on the field at halftime. Fifty Years Forward Title IX Celebration—Utah Athletics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX with many in-game elements that highlight the historical achievements of the Utes’ Women’s sports programs. The celebration, titled Fifty Years Forward, includes a sold-out Banquet Friday night in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, which will be highlighted during the game on Saturday, as well.

New this week: Back by popular demand, food trucks are returning to enhance the stadium’s concessions offerings! Check out “East Eats” in the lane behind the east stands. See a full concessions and guest services map here.

The 73rd consecutive sellout crowd for Utah Football is expected at Rice-Eccles Stadium, as Utah brings a streak of 10 consecutive home wins into the game.

Below you can find a complete rundown of information and links to help with all aspects of preparation for your game-day experience. Arrive early to avoid the last-minute crowds waiting to enter the stadium gates and enjoy the pregame festivities including a performance by the “Pride of Utah,” the University of Utah Marching Band, and the team’s run-out onto the field.

Ticket holders are encouraged to download both their digital game tickets and parking passes to the Wallet on their Smartphone before leaving for the stadium, and to arrive early. This allows for sufficient time to comfortably enter the stadium. Further instructions are available at the link above, and in the sections below.

Single-game tickets for Utah Football home games may be purchased here. A limited number of reserved tickets are available for purchase, while only standing room tickets remain for Utah’s game vs. USC on Oct. 15.

GAMEDAY FAN INFORMATION

To help fans prepare for game day and enjoy the best experience possible at our home athletics contests, Utah Athletics has launched a Gameday Information page that provides links to information on tickets, parking, stadium entry, stadium policies, concessions options and fan behavior expectations. It can be found here.

DIGITAL TICKETS AND PARKING

Tickets and parking will be scanned on game day using the ticket holder’s mobile device. They may also be transferred to others via email or text message.

To ensure a successful experience with digital ticketing, fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to the Wallet on their smart phone (iPhone and Android) for presentation upon arrival at the parking lot and stadium gates to expedite the entry process.

Step-by-step instructions for the process have been delivered to season ticket holders via email and may be accessed online by logging in to a season ticket holder’s account and selecting “Manage Tickets” from the pull-down menu, under Tickets.

It is also recommended that fans plan to arrive early to allow extra time for the entry process.

STADIUM GATES

Stadium Gates open two hours before kickoff, at 10 am, on Saturday. To speed up the process for entry into Rice-Eccles Stadium, fans are encouraged to arrive early and to review the most efficient route from their parking lot or the Trax station, and determine the most appropriate stadium gate for entry.

Fans parking in on-campus lots north of the stadium may find quickest entry through Honda Gate G, on the Northeast corner of the stadium, off South Campus Drive, or continue to Gates H, J or K.

may find quickest entry through Honda Gate G, on the Northeast corner of the stadium, off South Campus Drive, or continue to Gates H, J or K. Fans coming from all lots east of the stadium are encouraged to walk towards 500 South and continue west towards the large entrance at Gate L, on the southeast corner of the stadium. This entrance is equipped with the largest number of staff and ticket-scanning devices to handle a high volume of traffic. Check out Gate is 500 South!

are encouraged to walk towards 500 South and continue west towards the large entrance at Gate L, on the southeast corner of the stadium. This entrance is equipped with the largest number of staff and ticket-scanning devices to handle a high volume of traffic. Check out Gate is 500 South! Those who park in the west lot, but have seats on the east side or in the south end zone also would likely find faster entry through Gate L on 500 South.

also would likely find faster entry through Gate L on 500 South. Students are encouraged to enter Rice-Eccles Stadium through Gate L for fastest entry to the MUSS section.

for fastest entry to the MUSS section. For those arriving via TRAX please note that there are three Gates for entry on the west side of the stadium: Gates F, D and the Cauldron Stairs.

please note that there are three Gates for entry on the west side of the stadium: Gates F, D and the Cauldron Stairs. All main stadium gates also feature a no-bag line for express entry. See a gate map here.

STADIUM POLICIES

CLEAR BAG POLICY AND NO-BAG EXPRESS LANES

Rice-Eccles Stadium will continue to utilize a clear-bag policy, and offers no-bag Lanes at all main Gates to help expedite entry for those not bringing a bag into the stadium. Only clear bags, up to 12″x18″, will be allowed inside the stadium. No bags, purses or duffels may be brought into the stadium.

WATER BOTTLES

Rice-Eccles Stadium will continue to utilize a clear-bag policy, and offers no-bag Lanes at all main Gates to help expedite entry for those not bringing a bag into the stadium. Only clear bags, up to 12″x18″, will be allowed inside the stadium. No bags, purses or duffels may be brought into the stadium. One factory-sealed bottle of water per person (1 liter or less), is permitted in the stadium. Bottled water may not be frozen. In an effort to be sustainable, empty personal water bottles, (1 liter or less) will be permitted. Glass water bottles will not be permitted. Bottle-filling stations can be found throughout the concourses at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

CASHLESS CONCESSIONS

To reduce touchpoints and increase efficiency with concession sales, Rice-Eccles Stadium has implemented cashless transactions at all concession stands. All sales will be completed using either credit cards or Apple Pay and Google Wallet mobile payment apps.

For a complete list of stadium policies, and things to know before you go, please visit the A to Z Fan Guide.

CONCESSIONS

Rice-Eccles Stadium offers a wide variety of concession options, spread around the entire stadium concourse. By popular demand, food truck alley on the east side of the stadium is back! Check out East Eats this week. A full concessions map and other stadium services can be found here.

FANUP SPORTSMANSHIP PLEDGE

The safety of student-athletes and spectators is a top priority for all Utah Athletics home events. We ask all fans to be welcoming, respectful and responsible when attending our events, and create a home-field advantage for our teams in a way that also shows class and sportsmanship towards visiting teams. The

The FanUP initiative was created to define the expected fan behavior at our home venues and is centered around:

Supporting our Utes and welcoming visiting teams and their fans

Promoting a family-friendly experience

Enjoying the game responsibly

Cheering loud and being Ute Proud!

Reporting fan behavior issues by texting ‘FANUP’ to 69050

Profanity, public intoxication, rude and disrespectful behavior, racial and derogatory comments or verbal attacks directed at individuals or groups will not be tolerated. Anyone who engages in unlawful, unsafe or inappropriate conduct will be removed from the premises, and we encourage all fans to help us identify and call-out such behavior. Please read President Taylor Randall and Athletics Director Mark Harlan ‘s FanUp letter to fans.

To learn more about FanUP, please visit: fanup.utah.edu.

PARKING LOTS

Parking lots open five hours before kickoff, with the exception of the Signature and tailgate lots, which open at 6 a.m. A parking map can be found here (PDF).

SPIN Scooters are also available on campus. A map can be found here.

TRANSIT

In addition, rides on UTA buses, TRAX and FrontRunner Trains are free for ticketholders by displaying a valid game ticket, including the new postgame bus service from the stadium to the Court House TRAX station. For more information please visit UTA.com.

We look forward to a terrific game-day experience, and encourage you to know before you go!