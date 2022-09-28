Game Times, Television Designations Announced for 2022-23 ACC Women’s Basketball Schedule

2022-23 Composite Schedule

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its full 2022-23 Women’s basketball conference schedule, including game times and television designations. The 2022-23 season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7 with 13 of the league’s programs taking the court.

As previously announced, the 2022-23 conference schedule consists of 18-game schedules for each school. All 135 ACC regular-season conference games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including ACC Network, the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN) or ACC Network Extra.

“As we look ahead to this year’s ACC Women’s basketball season, there is great excitement surrounding our outstanding student-athletes and programs,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to another year filled with highly competitive and compelling games and building upon the incredible successes that our teams have compiled in the postseason. We also appreciate our television partners that continue to be dedicated to highlighting our Women’s basketball programs and will broadcast a record number of games this season.

A league-record 120 regular-season games are slated to be televised this season. ACCN will air 70 regular-season games, including more than 50 conference matchups, 10 Thursday night doubleheaders and eight Sunday tripleheaders. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream over 125 matchups throughout the season.

Headlined by eight doubleheaders, 25 league games will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network are the primary regional television partners (RSN) for this season.

For the first time, ACC Women’s basketball will be featured nationally on ABC this season, with the potential for three contests on the network. The UConn at Notre Dame (Dec. 4) and NC State at Louisville (Jan. 22) matchups will air on ABC, while Duke could play on ABC on Nov. 27 if it Advances to the Championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Notre Dame also will play Cal on Nov. 12 in the Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis, Missouri, on NBC, marking the first live broadcast of a Women’s college basketball game on NBC and Peacock.

Conference play tips off on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Wake Forest playing at Virginia on the ACC Network. The first full day of league games is Thursday, Dec. 29 with seven scheduled contests.

The 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 1-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum. For the first time, ACC Network will be the exclusive broadcast home for the first four days of the tournament, with all 13 games available on ACCN. The Championship game will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

As previously announced, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be contested Nov. 30-Dec. 1, with all seven ACC home games airing on ESPN Networks or the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.

The ACC owns a 10-1-3 all-time advantage in the Challenge, headlined by four Outright titles in the last five years the event has been held. The ACC holds a collective 104-74 advantage against the Big Ten in the Challenge after winning 10 of the 14 matchups last season.

Five ACC teams are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll: No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 NC State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 13 North Carolina. The ACC has the most teams among the top 15 of any conference.

Current ACC member institutions have won three NCAA Championships and made 25 appearances in the Final Four. Seven different institutions have represented the ACC in the Women’s Final Four.

The ACC placed four teams in the Sweet 16 last season and is the only conference to have at least three teams in the regional semifinals in each of the last eight NCAA Tournaments. Louisville and NC State each played in the Elite Eight last season, with Louisville reaching the Final Four for the fourth time in program history.

Eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which tied for the most of any conference. It marked the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament in which eight ACC teams were selected, leading all conferences each year and matching the ACC record for teams in the field.