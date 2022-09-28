Game Times And TV Designations Announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State tips off its 2022-23 season against Stetson on November 7 at 7:00 pm at the Donald L. Tucker Center on the ACC network as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full basketball conference schedule, including game times and television designations. The ACC season begins on November 7 with 13 conference teams in action.

Florida State will play 14 regular season games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU) including its home game against North Carolina on February 27 which will appear on ESPN’s Big Monday telecast. The Seminoles begin ACC play at Virginia in a game televised by ESPN2 on December 3. Also on the ESPN schedule for Florida State is a New Year’s Eve game at Duke, both of its games against Miami and home games against Virginia, Louisville Syracuse, and Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles will play 10 games on the ACC Network beginning with its home game against Florida on November 18. The ACC Network will feature more than 100 games, including over 60 conference games.

Forty-three ACC games are slated for broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). The Seminoles will appear on a regional network four times including its season-opener against Stetson, at home against Georgia Tech and Boston College and at Clemson. The ACC’s regional partners include Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network.

Florida State’s game at home against Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU on November 30. All 14 games in the Challenge, scheduled from Nov. 28-30, will air on ESPN’s family of networks and will be available to stream via the ESPN app.

Select game times and television designations have yet to be announced and will be released in the coming weeks with every ACC game accessible on either television or available to be streamed.

The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC The event will be played in Greensboro for a record 29th time.

Florida State Returns both of its leading scorers from its’ 2021-22 season, with guards Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg, 30 3FGM) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returning to the Seminoles’ rotation. Cleveland was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 – the fourth consecutive Seminole to win the award.

Seminole fans interested in purchasing season tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center can learn more here, or are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE.