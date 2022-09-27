Game Time, TV Announced For Men’s Basketball at Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The final start time of the upcoming 2022-23 season has been announced as the Maryland men’s basketball match-up at Louisville (Nov. 29), part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, has been set. The game will tip at either 7 or 7:30 pm, and will be televised on ESPN/ESPN2.

The rest of the start times and television assignments for the season were announced last week and can be viewed here.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place over three straight days beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The games will be Featured across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland hosts Niagara (7 pm) at the XFINITY Center as part of a three-game homestand to open the season.

The non-conference schedule will also be highlighted by playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun against Saint Louis (Nov. 19, 1 pm) and either Miami or Providence (Nov. 20, 1/3:30 pm ), facing Louisville (Nov. 29) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and taking on Tennessee (Dec. 11, 4:30 pm) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Maryland will also host future Big Ten foe UCLA (Dec. 14, 9 pm) in the XFINITY Center as part of a home-and-home series.

Willard has brought in an exciting mix of transfers (Jahmir Young, Don Carey Patrick Emilien, Jahari Long) along with freshmen (Noah Batchelor and Caelum Swanton-Rodger ) to go along with key returnees Hakim Hart, Julian Reese, Donta Scott for the 2022-23 season.

Of the Terps’ 25 opponents in 2022-23, 14 played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Miami and Saint Peter’s advancing to the Elite Eight along with Michigan, Providence, Purdue and UCLA playing in the Sweet 16. Overall, of the Terps’ 31 scheduled regular-season games, 17 will be against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchups Network Mon, Nov 28 7 p.m Minnesota at Virginia Tech ESPN2 9 p.m Pitt at Northwestern ESPN2 Tue, Nov. 29 7 or 7:30 p.m Syracuse at Illinois ESPN or ESPN2 7 or 7:30 p.m Maryland at Louisville ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m Penn State at Clemson ESPNU 9 p.m Wake Forest at Wisconsin ESPN2 or ESPNU 9 p.m Georgia Tech at Iowa ESPN2 or ESPNU 9:30 p.m Virginia at Michigan ESPN Wed, Nov. 30 7:15 p.m Ohio State at Duke ESPN 7:15 p.m Purdue at Florida State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7:15 p.m Rutgers at Miami ESPN2 or ESPNU 9:15 p.m North Carolina at Indiana ESPN 9:15 p.m Michigan State at Notre Dame ESPN2 9:15 p.m Boston College at Nebraska ESPNU

Season tickets are now on sale.