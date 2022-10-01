Game Thread: Wisconsin Football vs. Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers return home as the calendar turns to October. Big Ten West football is here, and it starts with the Bert Bowl as Bret Bielema returns to Madison to take on his former team in Wisconsin. Overall, this is a series that is pretty evenly matched as the Badgers have won 44 while Illinois has won 38. In recent years though, Wisconsin has dominated this border battle winning 10 of the last 11 games.

Illinois brings in the nations leading rusher in tailback Chase Brown which will be a good test for Wisconsin’s front seven. They also bring in a defense ranking towards the top of many key statistical categories. What does Wisconsin bring in? Well, they’ve still got plenty of Talent and Braelon Allen isn’t too shabby at the tailback position either ranking 5th in total yardage. (Sidenote, three of the top five leading rushers are from the Big Ten West which is very much #OnBrand.)

Overall, this one feels like it could be a classic Big Ten West battle with both teams battling it out on the ground and punting it away for field position. What else could you really ask for? Well, plenty, but we’ve spent a lot of time on that already. Overall, our staff feels pretty good about this week’s contest going Wisconsin’s way.

Score Predictions

Tyler: 24-17 UW

Bremen: 30-15 UW

Ryan: 31-10 UW

Owen: 27-17 UW

Jake: 24-13 UW

Nick: 31-7 UW

JJ: 24-20 UW

Here is the latest depth chart, along with players unavailable for tonight’s contest:

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, 11 AM. CT

Streaming: SlingTVFox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI

Weather: 67 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -7, Total of 43

