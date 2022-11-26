Game Rewind: Pacers 128, Nets 117

Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Recap

No team in the NBA puts on a show in the fourth quarter like the Indiana Pacers. After trailing almost the entirety of the first three quarters, the Pacers (11-7) outscored the Brooklyn Nets (9-11) 40-23 in the fourth to secure a 128-117 Gold Friday win at Gainbridge Arena. Pacers rookie standout Bennedict Mathurin dazzled down the stretch, scoring 16 of his 20 total points in the final frame. Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant led all scorers with 36 points for the Nets and Buddy Hield topped the Pacers with 26 points. In the last 12 minutes, Durant scored 20 of his team’s points. Six Pacers players scored in double figures on the night, with Myles Turner (23), Tyrese Haliburton (21), Jalen Smith (10) and Aaron Nesmith (10) joining Hield and Mathurin. When six Pacers score in double digits, the team is 8-0 this season. Indiana leads the league in fourth quarter scoring average, putting up 29.6 per contest thus far this season. With the win, Indiana went up in the season series 2-1 over Brooklyn and also snapped five straight losses to the Nets in Indianapolis. In November, the Pacers are 8-2. “This team’s superpower is their connectivity,” Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle said. “They just love each other. They compete hard against each other, but they really support each other. And there’s a Joy that is really special. We’ve got to fight to keep that. This kind of vibe with an NBA team — it doesn’t happen every day. You’ve got to fight to preserve it.”

Despite the teams tying five times in the early minutes, the Nets used a pair of runs and hot shooting to lead 35-23 by the end of the first quarter. Both teams shot well to start the game, as the Nets hit seven of their first nine attempts from the field while the Pacers went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to tie it at 14 six minutes in.| Back-to-back midrange fadeaway makes from Durant and a 3-pointer by Royce O’Neale gave the Nets a buffer at 22-15, and the Pacers wouldn’t retake the lead until the fourth quarter. In the final 3:14 of the opening frame, the Nets outscored the Pacers 10-1, capped by a 3-pointer by Seth Curry at the buzzer, to lead by 12. Brooklyn shot 62.5 percent in the first quarter, making 15 of 24 attempts, while the Pacers made just seven of 18 shots.

Following back-to-back scores by Isaiah Jackson and Hield to start the second quarter, an acrobatic spin into a reverse layup by TJ McConnell spurred a 9-4 Pacers run – on five points by Turner – to narrow the deficit to 47-38 with 6:55 left in the half. Three straight 3-pointers by the Pacers, two from Hield and one by Jalen Smith, and layups from Turner and Tyrese Haliburton shrank the Nets’ lead to 57-53 with 2:51 left in the half, but the Nets again responded with another scoring run to stay ahead. In a 50-second span, Curry and Irving both hit 3-pointers and Ben Simmons converted a hook shot from nine feet to push the Nets lead to 65-57 by Halftime

Out of the break, Turner, Hield and Nesmith all hit 3-pointers to get the Pacers’ offense rolling, as the team was able to get the score within a possession at 72-70 with 8:23 on the clock. Indiana kept it within five points until an and-one conversion by Durant and back-to-back 3-pointers by Curry put the Nets up 92-84 with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Going into the final frame, the Pacers trailed 94-88. Haliburton and Hield found their shooting strokes in the third quarter, scoring 20 of the team’s 31 points in the period. In the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Pacers outscored the Nets 11-2 – on two 3-pointers by Mathurin – to retake the lead at 99-96 and force a Nets timeout with 8:53 left in the game.

Out of the mini break, Mathurin added a bucket, James Johnson scored on a layup and Hield drilled another 3-pointer to put the Pacers on top 108-98 with 6:45 remaining. The Pacers then used another 7-0 burst to push the lead to 117-107. Down the stretch the game got chippy, as Nets center Nic Claxton was ejected with 3:38 left after being issued a flagrant-1. Despite Durant’s hot shooting in the waning minutes, the Nets weren’t able to climb back. Overall, the Pacers shot 43-for-86 (12-for-34 3-pointers) while making 30 of 38 free throws. The Nets shot 47-for-88 (15-for-41 3-pointers) while hitting eight of 10 from the charity stripe. The Pacers finished with 13 steals in the game to the Nets’ two and won the turnover margin 13-18. Also in the box score, Haliburton secured his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds. He has the most double-doubles of all NBA guards. “We understand that 10, 15, 20 points in the NBA is nothing — that’s a couple possessions, a couple stops,” Haliburton said. “Basketball is a game of runs. You go on a little run and next thing you know you’re back in the game and it comes down to making and missing shots. The more we are doing this, the better you feel in those opportunities. Nobody is panicking, we are a young group building together.” On Sunday, the Pacers open a seven-game road trip at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Inside the Numbers

Turner now has a block in 33 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Hield hit five 3-pointers in the game and shot 60% overall. He has now made at least five Threes now in eight games this season. Durant has scored 36 points twice against the Pacers this season. Haliburton has at least 14 assists in three straight games. Against the Nets, he also had zero turnovers – his third career game of 15+ assists and no turnovers.

You Can Quote Me On That

“I’m not really trying to show them anything. These guys are built for this, man. They work hard and come with humility. They really pay attention to detail and want to win as much as I do. Really, it’s just the little things – the habits, the off the court work. Being a Champion before you’re a champion. Acting like a Champion before you actually become a champion.” – Johnson is his senior leadership “I think we’ve got a mature group. We may be young, but I think these guys really lock into the details of the game. We don’t allow ourselves to get rattled and we’ve got Tyrese (Haliburton) out there — the head of the snake. It seems like he always has his composure in the big moments and that really keeps us calm and keeps us going.” – Turner is closing out games “I think it’s big ups to the fans. “I’ve been here for a long time, and consistently – every single night – this is the best I’ve seen at Gainbridge … and we’ve got to continue to keep that going.” – Turner is playing at home “James Johnson Tonight comes off the bench and was a man’s man out there. And that was great to see. …. It just got to a point in the second half where we needed some real attitude and some real strength. And a real Veteran know-how, and somebody who was familiar with their team. He came in and he was awesome.” – Carlisle is Johnson playing key minutes down the stretch. “Guys sticking to their roles and doing our roles at an All-Star level. We did that tonight. We came in and did what we were supposed to do and locked in to the little things. The game didn’t play out how we wanted it to, (but) we stuck to our game plan and competed.” – Hield is the win “We’re just very persistent and we don’t quit. I think that’s been our MO this year – not giving up no matter what. We just played incredibly hard on both ends and just didn’t quit. – McConnell is the effort in games “We have a lot of guys that work on their game tirelessly and understand that my job as a point guard is to get them the ball. I’m just trying to do my job as a point guard.” – Haliburton has his assist numbers “It was mostly just about me staying locked in – staying focused and confident. I will never lack confidence. I just went out there and was doing me.” – Mathurin has his fourth-quarter performance

Stat of the Night

The Pacers shot 63.2 percent in the fourth quarter while putting up 40 points. The team leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 29.6 points per game.

Noteworthy

Former Pacers forward TJ Warren did not play in the game. He missed all of last season due to injury and hasn’t entered a game since the 2019-2020 season.

The upcoming road trip for the Pacers is the longest since 1986. No player on the roster was born during that span of games. Carlisle was in his second NBA season, as a player, that year.

Up Next

The Pacers open their seven-game road trip in Los Angeles against Paul George and the Clippers on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tickets