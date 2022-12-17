Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Recap: Cavaliers 118, Pacers 112

Game Rewind

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Friday. In the final 5:42 of the game, the Pacers (15-15) were outscored 13-2. With the win, the Cavaliers moved to 13-2 at home this season, which is the best in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for best home record overall. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell had a herculean effort, finishing with a game-high 41 points on 14-for-24 shooting (8-for-15 3-point range) – including 18 points in the final 12 minutes of play. Six Pacers finished in double-digit scoring, led by 22 points by Rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton followed with 17 points and 14 assists and Pacers center Myles Turner also achieved a double-double by posting 12 points and 11 rebounds. Statistically, the Pacers won several key margins in the loss. The Pacers outshot the Cavs 52 to 50 percent overall, but made 11 3-pointers to their opponents’ 14. Indiana set a new game-high for assists this season with 34 and the Pacers’ bench outscored the Cleveland reserves 55-34 while also besting the Cavs in fast break points (20-9) and points in the paint (62-44). Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle said that down the stretch, the team got away from what worked through the first three and a half quarters. “In the fourth quarter, we stopped passing the ball after really putting on almost a masterclass of ball movement and player movement and unselfishness,” Carlisle said. “In the fourth, we just let it get away from us. We struggled defensively and we struggled offensively, but the ball movement just wasn’t what it was. And for us, we have to play a certain way and we didn’t do it in the fourth and paid the price.”

Indiana held Cleveland to 6-for-18 shooting in the second quarter and outscored the Cavs 30-20 in the paint overall in the first half to lead 61-54 at intermission. The Pacers led 31-29 at the end of the first quarter behind six different scorers, including a perfect start by Buddy Hield who made all three of his shots for eight points. It was just the sixth time this season the Pacers have led at the end of a first quarter. Both teams came out firing, as the Pacers made 60 percent of their first-quarter shots and the Cavs made 55 percent from the field. After the Cavs opened the game with a 6-0 run, Hield scored all his points in a row before a Trey by Turner and basket from Andrew Nembhard gave the Pacers their first lead at 20-19 with 4:30 left in the first quarter . The Pacers were able to maintain the lead the rest of the first quarter, but a 10-point effort by Mitchell kept it a one-possession game. Mathurin looked like a seasoned vet in the second quarter, scoring all 12 of his first-half points in the period by shooting 3-for-6 and going 6-for-8 from the free throw line. After tying four times in the first four minutes of the second frame, an and-one by Mathurin put the Pacers ahead 42-40 with 7:21 left in the half. From 8:10 to 6:10, Mathurin scored all nine of the Pacers’ points. The Pacers led by as many as six points in the second quarter, but a 7-2 Cavs run – on five points by Cedi Osman – narrowed it to 51-50 with 3:26 left in the half. In the final 42 seconds, Haliburton hit two free throws and Hield added another 3-pointer to put the visitors up by seven. Out of intermission, it was raining 3-pointers for both sides, as Turner and Hield both hit treys while Mitchell answered with a pair of shots from behind the arc himself. After eight straight points by Mitchell, the Pacers answered with a 7-0 run to lead 74-62 with 8:57 left in the third quarter. Indiana led by at least 10 the remainder of the third quarter, as the team shot 60 percent in the period, and took a 94-83 advantage into the final frame. Mitchell and Darius Garland accounted for 20 of the Cavs’ 29 points in the third quarter. After trading baskets throughout the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, Mitchell and former Pacer Caris LaVert hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 103-96 with 8:27 left in the game. The Cavs continued to put on the pressure, as Garland added a basket before Mitchell scored five straight to make it 105-103 with 6:43 on the clock. Out of a timeout, the Pacers got back on track with a Mathurin three and a layup from Aaron Nesmith, but again the Cavs answered with a basket from Mitchell and a Trey from Evan Mobley to make it 110-109. Another 3-pointer by Mitchell with 3:41 left in the game gave the Cavs the lead back at 3:41 before a LaVert jumper made it a two-score game. Haliburton hit a pair of free throws with 2:30 left to record the Pacers’ only points in the final five minutes. Garland was next in scoring for the Cavs with 20 points and Mobley totaled 16 to go along with nine rebounds. Haliburton said the team needs to learn how to close-out games better. “We’re a young team, and I think there’s two things you’ve gotta show: Can you fight back when it’s not going right and can you hold the lead,” Haliburton said. “We’ve shown all year we can fight back when things aren’t going our way. We have yet to really show we know how to hold on to a lead.” Indiana will host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers are now 11-3 when outshooting their opponents this season, 12-4 when having more assists and 11-7 when recording more bench points.

Indiana is 10-3 when six or more players record 10+ points.

In games where the opponent scores more than 110 points, the Pacers are 10-14.

Haliburton now has 17 double-doubles this season and has recorded 10+ assists 18 times.

Turner recorded his ninth double-double.

After not playing in the previous two games, Isaiah Jackson came off the bench and had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in just under 18 minutes.

Mathurin has scored 10 points in a quarter 11 times this season.

Mathurin leads all NBA bench players with 13 games of scoring 20 or more points.

Postgame Media Availability: Dec. 16, 2022

You Can Quote Me On That

“Mitchell was spectacular. I mean, what else can you say? The guy was just, I mean, he’s out of this world. And you know, it was really breathtaking to watch – the plays that he continued to make and the shots that he continued to make.” – Carlisle has Mitchell’s 41 points

“This is a year where we’re on a fact-finding mission to see who are the guys that are committed to us that we want to commit to. And there’s a lot of interesting information being gathered. It’s really been good.” – Carlisle is figuring out player minutes

“This one hurts a lot. It was a quiet locker room after the game. Everyone was not happy with our performance in the fourth quarter. We have to play a full 48 minutes. If we did that we would have a different tune.” – Nesmith is the loss

“When you get stops you’re allowed to dictate pace. I think that’s true at any level of basketball. We got enough stops early that we made them play at our pace and forced turnovers. We kind of made them play our style of basketball. Towards the end of the game, it was more of a grind-out game.” – Haliburton has the strong start to the game

“We all get along, we all love each other, we’re a great, great team – a bunch of guys who are together. It’s just figuring it out right now, and that will come with time. I’m not panicking.” – Haliburton is holding on the team hanging on to leads

Stat of the Night

Mitchell shot 9-for-18 in the fourth quarter, including 5-for-11 from 3-point range, to score as many points (18) as the Pacers did in the final frame.

Noteworthy

With 11 rebounds against the Cavs, Turner now has 3,067 for his career. The rebounding total moved Turner into 10th all-time in Pacers NBA franchise history, surpassing Detlef Schrempf (3,059). Turner still has a ways to go before cracking the all-time franchise top-10 in rebounding, as Darnell Hillman (3,999) sits at 10th there.

Prior to the game against the Cavs, Carlisle said second-year man Chris Duarte – who hasn’t suited up for the Blue & Gold since Nov. 4 – could be back with the team soon as he recovers from an ankle injury. Duarte is currently on a medical assignment with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

On Friday, it was announced that Louis Orr, who played two seasons with the Pacers from 1980 to 1982 and then on the New York Knicks from 1982 to 1988, had passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday. The Pacers selected Orr, who played college basketball at Syracuse University, with the 28th pick in the 1980 NBA draft. He played in 162 games for the Blue & Gold, averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. After his pro career, Orr went on to Coach more than 30 years at the college level, most recently as an Assistant at Georgetown University with former Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing.

