Game Rewind: Pacers 106, Knicks 109

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Empire (State) emerged victorious on Star Wars Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hitting all six of their free throw attempts in the final 45 seconds, the New York Knicks (17-13) eked out a 109-106 win over the Indiana Pacers (15-16) Sunday in Indianapolis. The game was a battle from start to finish, as the teams traded the lead 19 times.

Indiana had a pair of chances to tie it in the final ticks, but both 3-point attempts by Tyrese Haliburton – including a half-court prayer at the buzzer that just barely missed – didn’t fall. “It was a great basketball game – highly, highly, highly competitive,” Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle said. “It came down to the razor-thin margins of plays at the end of the game. They made some big plays and we were unable, and so that’s the difference. There’s so many positives in this game except the result and some of the things that we didn’t do well down the stretch, but we’ll learn and keep working on things and get better.”

New York, winners of now seven straight – the longest streak in the league – had a trio of 20-plus-point performances. Jalen Brunson led the visitors with 30 points, Julius Randle totaled 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds and RJ Barrett scored 24.

Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith set new career-highs for points (23) and rebounds (10) in a game, achieving his first NBA double-double. Buddy Hield also scored 23 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and 10 assists for the Blue & Gold. Off the bench, Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 15.

Indiana was outrebounded 49-44 and outscored 52-40 in the paint. While the Pacers made 13 total 3-pointers to the visitors’ eight, the Knicks went 23-for-30 from the free throw line while the Pacers made 15-for-23 freebies.

In the first half, the teams tied five times and traded the lead seven times.

The Pacers took a 12-5 lead four minutes into the game, on five points by Hield and two baskets from Rookie Andrew Nembhard, but the Knicks responded with a 9-2 run to tie the game at 14 with 5:08 left in the first quarter.

Indiana answered with two 3-pointers from Haliburton and scores from Hield and Nesmith, to lead 24-19 by the 2:49 mark, but the Knicks wouldn’t back down.

The Pacers stayed ahead until a 3-pointer by the Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley with seven seconds left in the first quarter gave the visitors a 29-28 advantage.

After the Knicks went on a 6-0 run to start the second quarter, the Pacers scored seven unanswered points to re-tie the game.

An 8-0 Knicks run gave the visitors a 46-37 advantage with 5:49 left in the half before Mathurin scored five straight points, including an and-one off a thunderous dunk, Nesmith hit a 3-pointer and Haliburton got a layup and foul shot to go to make it 48-48.

The teams traded blows in the final 3:52 of the half, but it was the Knicks who would come out on top at 54-53.

Ten different Pacers recorded a point in the first half, with Mathurin leading the team with 10. RJ Barrett led all scorers with 16 points – scoring 12 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Pacers were 7-for-16 on 3-point attempts while the Knicks hit 11 of 13 free throws as the Blue & Gold held an 85-84 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Out of the break, the Pacers made their first three baskets – including 3-pointers by Hield and Nesmith – and drained two free throws to lead 63-57 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.

The Knicks answered again, using a 9-0 run to go up 78-72, before 3-pointers from Nesmith and Myles Turner and a floater from Haliburton made it 80-80.

The Pacers would then hold a one-point load going into the final frame.

From 7:32 to 5:19 in the fourth quarter, the Pacers outscored the Knicks 8-2 – capped by a crowd-roaring dunk from Nesmith – to give the home team a 99-93 lead.

However, like they did all game, the Knicks found a way to get back into it, as five straight points from Brunson made it a one-point game with 1:21 left.

The Knicks retook the lead 105-104 after an Indiana foul before both teams turned the ball over on the next two possessions.

Down the final stretch, the Knicks held on for the Eastern Conference win. Haliburton said the Pacers slowed the pace down in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t the reason the team lost. “We slowed down in the fourth because you’re attacking mismatches and stuff like that, but I felt we were getting wide-open shots today,” Haliburton said. “Myles missed a couple, I missed a couple. It just happens…I’m not really concerned about the pace that we’re playing in the fourth. We’ve just got to make shots and get stops.”

In the fourth quarter, the Pacers made one of nine 3-point attempts.

New York shot 47 percent from the field and the Pacers were 43.3 percent from the floor. Pacers guard Chris Duarte played in his first game for the Pacers since injuring his ankle on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. In his 14:32 of action, Duarte totaled six points and two rebounds.

Inside the Numbers

Haliburton recorded his 18th double-double of the season, which is the most by any NBA guard. The Pacers bench outscored the Knicks reserves 35-14. Hield has made five or more 3-pointers 10 times this season. In games decided by three points or less, the Pacers are 3-4 this season.

The Pacers are 3-4 when their opponents have three or more players with 20+ points and 4-5 when an opponent has a scorer with 30+ points. All 11 players that played in Sunday’s game for the Pacers recorded a point.

Postgame Media Availability: Dec. 18, 2022

You Can Quote Me On That

“Right now, New York is as good as any team in the NBA.” – Carlisle is the Knicks winning seven straight

“(Nesmith) was tremendous, and this is one of the reasons that he’s earned the opportunity to start. For this team and for his teammates, he will run through a wall. He’s just that kind of a team guy, and he gets really Dialed into any kind of an individual challenge that you give him in a game.” – Carlisle is Nesmith’s career night

“We’ve gotta finish games. We were playing well for like (three) and a half quarters. We’re losing it at the end. We’ve got to figure that out. We’ve got to fix that.” – Nesmith is giving up late leads the last two games

“It’s everyone collectively. – Hield is the loss

“Going out there, that was a great opportunity. I appreciate the opportunity. They allowed me to go down there and be part of those two games. I feel like that helped me to get in shape, helped me to test my ankle, helped me a lot.” — Duarte is playing two games in Fort Wayne as part of his rehab assignment

Stat of the Night

Against the Knicks, Nesmith set new career highs for points (23) and rebounds (10) in a game. Nesmith, who is in his third NBA season, made 9 of 12 shot attempts (4-for-6 3-point range) in just over 31 minutes while recording his first double-double.

Noteworthy

Sunday’s game concluded a stretch where the Pacers played 19 games in 33 days.

The Knicks hold a 96-92 all-time record against the Pacers, but the Blue & Gold are still 62-34 at home against their rivals.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Boston to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 PM ET.

